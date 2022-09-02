Vince Russo says Bray Wyatt's WWE return promo must include real-life story (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Bray Wyatt should be reintroduced to television in a unique way if he re-signs with the company.

Wyatt is widely viewed as one of the most creative people in the wrestling business. However, the three-time world champion has not worked for any wrestling companies since receiving his release from WWE in July 2021.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show, Russo warned that WWE must book Wyatt correctly if he ever returns:

“It always has to go back to reality, otherwise it’s gonna be a different carnation, we don’t know why it’s a different carnation, there’s no explanation… there’s no anything. It almost has to go back to reality where Bray Wyatt himself tells that story.” [7:39-8:06]

Russo suggested that Wyatt should return as himself, Windham Rotunda, and allude to his disappointing booking in WWE over the last few years:

“‘I am a master of characters,’” he added, quoting what Wyatt could say. “‘My mind works and is wired like nobody else’s. I’ll bring you spectacles and entertainment like you never saw before, but what happened? I was smarter than everybody else, so I just became another name on the roster. Well, now you’re knocking on my door again because you need me? Well, fine, you can have me, but we’re gonna do this my way.’” [8:07-8:35]

Vince Russo thinks WWE must "come clean" about Bray Wyatt

In 2019, WWE fans were treated to two new personas after WrestleMania 35: “Firefly Fun House” Bray Wyatt and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The latter character proved to be particularly popular, with many fans complaining when he lost the Universal Championship to Goldberg in 2020.

Vince Russo further explained why Wyatt’s booking toward the end of his time in WWE must be addressed if he returns:

“When something gets that messed up, at some point you’ve gotta come clean because it’s just gonna be another reincarnation and it’s just gonna be the same thing all over again.” [8:39-8:51]

Wyatt’s last WWE match took place at WrestleMania 37, where he performed as The Fiend in a losing effort against Randy Orton.

