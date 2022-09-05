"This is a swerve" - Vince Russo on The Miz possibly ditching Ciampa for another WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes The Miz’s recent segments with Dexter Lumis will lead to an unlikely WWE alliance.

Lumis has repeatedly targeted The Miz since returning to WWE on the August 8 episode of RAW. One of the biggest moments of the storyline came on August 22 when the former NXT Superstar kidnapped The A-Lister, leading to his arrest.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, discussed the entertaining angle on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show. He offered a bold prediction about the future of The Miz and Ciampa’s tag team:

“Bro, this is a swerve,” Russo said. “Miz and Lumis are swerving. It’s gonna be Lumis and Ciampa [feuding] and I’ll tell you exactly why. There’s a lot of reasons. This is the problem because if it’s a swerve they still have to explain things. I think these guys are in on it together, Miz and Lumis, and I’ll tell you why.” [1:09-1:35]

Lumis has threatened to attack The Miz’s long-term rival, AJ Styles, several times in recent weeks on RAW. However, members of WWE’s security team have repeatedly prevented him from doing so.

While Russo is unsure where Styles fits into the storyline, he thinks all signs point toward Lumis becoming The Miz’s new ally:

“They never explained why AJ was attacked by Lumis,” Russo continued. “That was never explained and that’s already forgotten about. The second key thing that wasn’t explained was why Miz never gave a reason to why he didn’t press charges [after Lumis kidnapped him].” [1:41-2:02]

Watch the video above to hear more reasons why Lumis could potentially join forces with the two-time WWE Champion.

Why did The Miz not want to discuss Dexter Lumis?

On last week’s episode of RAW, The Miz refused to answer questions about what happened when Dexter Lumis kidnapped him. He then drove home from the arena without realizing that Lumis was in the backseat of his car.

According to Vince Russo, the segment all but proved that the two men are secretly working together:

“He got dragged off, he didn’t wanna talk about what happened because nothing happened,” Russo added. “He didn’t press charges because they’re in on it together. He didn’t want Ciampa to get in the car with him, ‘No, no, I’m okay, I’m okay,’ because he knew Lumis was in the car! Which is good. I’ve got no problem with any of that. Lumis and Ciampa [feuding] could be awesome off the charts.” [2:07-2:36]

Russo has enjoyed WWE’s storytelling in the Lumis-Miz rivalry in recent weeks, but he still thinks AJ Styles’ inclusion in the story should be addressed:

“The reason why I was scratching my head is if you’re gonna do something like this it’s great, but you still have to explain why AJ [is involved], you’ve gotta explain why he [Miz] didn’t press charges, so I’m just telling everybody right now it’s a total swerve,” Russo stated. “Miz is working with Lumis. It’s gonna wind up with Ciampa and Lumis, which could be great for both of them.” [2:38-3:04]

The Miz will challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a steel cage match on Monday’s episode of RAW.

Do you think Lumis and Miz are working together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

