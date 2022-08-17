4 Reasons why Dexter Lumis is targeting AJ Styles on WWE RAW

One of the most interesting storylines in WWE at the moment is Dexter Lumis' return angle. His unannounced comeback has seen a car crash, police officers, and Corey Graves getting wrecked all merge into an extremely intriguing series of events.

A common piece in the Lumis storyline is that he always appears when AJ Styles is in the ring. He tried to interfere in a match between Styles and The Miz last week and did so again this week during RAW's United States Championship match.

Why he is stalking The Phenomenal One is unknown, but there's no doubt fans are hooked to the entire thing.

However, we couldn't help but wonder why the former NXT Superstar is back and trying to get involved with The Phenomenal One. On that note, we look at four possible reasons Dexter Lumis is targeting AJ Styles on WWE RAW.

#4. On our list of reasons why Dexter Lumis is after AJ Styles on RAW: The creative team sees Styles as a tremendous first feud for him

Lumis needs to make a great first impression

We'll start off with what looks like the most sensible explanation for Dexter Lumis stalking AJ Styles. Triple H and his team backstage will likely intend to give him a great introduction to the WWE Universe. Hence, there are few superstars on the roster who can elevate their peers better than AJ Styles.

WWE having Lumis and Styles feud would be a significant bit of booking. The latter's credibility is absolutely bulletproof at this point. Even if he were to eat a defeat or two to the former NXT Superstar, he loses absolutely nothing.

Perhaps it is for this reason that Hunter and company are having their new signing target The Phenomenal One.

#3. AJ Styles recently spoke about him in an interview

Styles' words might have struck a chord with Lumis

Dexter Lumis probably heard his name mentioned by AJ Styles in recent weeks. Speaking in an interview with WWE Kids, Styles gave his thoughts on the former NXT star and had only positive things to say.

"It’s [the Lumis character] new, it’s exciting, it’s fresh. It’s something that should never have left WWE in the first place. I think he’s great. I don’t know what happens next, and I don’t even know if it’s with AJ Styles, but I’m excited to see what’s next." (h/t givemesport)

Lumis could be trying to approach Styles just to introduce himself and thank him for his backing. Perhaps the cops constantly restraining him is being misunderstood by the WWE Universe.

There is also the minor possibility of the former NXT Superstar not liking The Phenomenal One's comments and trying to keep him guessing.

#2. He is looking for more tortured artists

Dexter Lumis was referred to as the 'Tortured Artist' during his time in NXT. This came into being when he debuted an artist gimmick and started drawing sketches. He could be looking for wrestlers like him and may have zeroed in on AJ Styles.

While Styles is far from a literal artist, he is one of the best ones inside the ring. 'Tortured' is a bit tricky, but Lumis has probably seen him spin his wheels on RAW recently.

He may have concluded that The Phenomenal One needs his help as a fellow tortured artist and is hence reaching out to him. Damn those pesky cops, eh?

#1. He sees Styles as someone who could form The Way again

During his NXT days, Dexter Lumis' wedding with Indi Hartwell saw him join Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae's stable, The Way. However, the team began to drift apart immediately afterward and disbanded for good following Gargano's exit. Four months later, Lumis was released from his WWE contract.

The Tortured Artist barely had time to function as part of The Way properly. He could be looking for someone to take him under their wing. Enter AJ Styles, who is no stranger to running factions, having been part of several iconic teams in the past.

Lumis could be seeking Styles to implore him to create a stable and recruit superstars with a common goal. We believe The Phenomenal One should take him up on his offer if that is indeed the case. It could start with him bailing him out of his cop trouble and showing him, well, the way on RAW.

Edited by Pratik Singh