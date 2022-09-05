WWE Superstar posts message ahead of steel cage championship match against Bobby Lashley on RAW

The Miz recently sent a message ahead of his Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley.

Ever since winning the United States Championship from Theory at Money in the Bank, Lashley has proven to be a fighting champion. He has defended his title on several occasions against the likes of Ciampa, Dolph Ziggler, and even AJ Styles.

It was announced a few days ago that on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship once again against The Miz in a Steel Cage Match.

The Miz recently took to Twitter to post a message about the impending match.

"Tomorrow. Steel cage. US Championship."

The A-Lister has been stalked by former NXT star Dexter Lumis over the past few weeks and has even tried to kidnap him. It remains to be seen if he will play a part in the match.

Fans didn't waste time speculating what will happen during The Miz's match against Bobby Lashley

Ever since The Miz announced the match via Twitter, fans have been speculating what will happen during the bout. Many fans sent memes of Lumis indicating they expect him to get involved in the match in some bizarre manner.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Many fans tweeted pictures and gifs of Dexter Lumis.

AuraBlue @AuraBlue2792 @mikethemiz @CiampaWWE @USA_Network Doubt a steel cage will be able to lock Dexter Lumis out @mikethemiz @CiampaWWE @USA_Network Doubt a steel cage will be able to lock Dexter Lumis out https://t.co/Xo3EurLiX3

One fan even predicted a good match.

Mark @MarkAEWWWEFan @mikethemiz @CiampaWWE #WWECastle @USA_Network That match is gonna be good! These shows have been so fun recently. Thinking about traveling from Atlanta to Charlotte, NC next month for #WWERaw @mikethemiz @CiampaWWE @USA_Network That match is gonna be good! These shows have been so fun recently. Thinking about traveling from Atlanta to Charlotte, NC next month for #WWERaw #WWECastle

Another fan stated that he wants WWE to bring back the blue steel cage.

Bobby Lashley will look to continue what has been a stellar US Title run by taking out The Miz on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, the A-Lister is a two-time Grand Slam Champion and will look to bring his best to the ring.

Do you think Dexter Lumis will make an appearance during the match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars who served in the US military.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win this United States Championship match? Bobby Lashley The Miz 6 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha