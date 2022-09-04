Bobby Lashley to defend United States Title in a Steel Cage Match against former WWE Champion on RAW

WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match on RAW this Monday night.

The All Mighty has successfully defended his title against multiple opponents such as AJ Styles and Ciampa since winning it from Austin Theory at Money in the Bank. He will put it on the line inside the steel structure for the first time on the red brand against former WWE Champion The Miz.

The A-Lister recently took to social media to challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. He chose a Steel Cage Match as the stipulation so that he doesn't have to worry about anyone such as Dexter Lumis interfering in the match and costing him the title.

You can check out The Miz's tweet below:

"The fact that the US Championship is not represented at Clash at the Castle is a slap in the face to every legend who has ever held it. Maryse and I may be on vacation, but this Monday it's back to business. WWE Raw Lashley vs. Miz for the US Title inside a steel cage. #NoDistractions," wrote Miz.

The All Mighty happily accepted the challenge, stating that he'll see the two-time Grand Slam Champion on Monday Night RAW.

The match has been made official for RAW, according to an announcement on WWE.com. It'll be interesting to see which one of them will walk out as the United States Champion.

Can The Miz defeat Bobby Lashley to win his third United States Championship?

The last time The A-Lister was the US Champion was in September 2010. It's been nearly 12 years since he last held the gold. Bobby Lashley is one of the most dominant superstars in the company, and defeating him won't be an easy task.

The Miz has an advantage, however, since he doesn't have to pin the latter. He could win the match by simply escaping the cage. His ally Ciampa could deal with Bobby Lashley in the ring as he climbs out of the steel structure, thus emerging victorious.

However, the threat of Dexter Lumis still looms large on the former WWE Champion. The former NXT star has been stalking The Miz for the past few weeks and even kidnapped him on an episode of RAW.

Will we see a new champion on RAW? Sound off in the comments below!

