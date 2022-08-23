5 Reasons why Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz on WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Dexter Lumis appeared for the third time but made much more of an impact when he was able to kidnap The Miz.

This isn't the first time that Lumis has kidnapped a WWE Superstar since Theory was also a victim during his time in NXT.

After three weeks of seeing Lumis find ways into the company and disrupt RAW, it appears that there could be a huge storyline about to start since there are many reasons why The Miz was chosen as his target.

#5. Planting the seeds for Survivor Series

Dexter Lumis is a well-known face in WWE, but he was released from the company earlier this year and the company has made it clear that he hasn't been rehired.

It is believed that there could be a plan to bring back many released superstars in this way, to build a storyline surrounding the stars that Triple H hasn't brought back. This could then lead to an interesting format heading into Survivor Series if the released stars are able to confront the current roster in a NEXUS-style storyline.

Lumis was joined by someone else last night on RAW, which proved that there is more than just one star looking to make a statement against the company and its recent releases.

#4. Lumis wants a WWE contract and The Miz is his leverage

Dexter Lumis appeared at ringside last night and before he was able to approach The Miz, Corey Graves made it clear that he knew who he was but he didn't work in WWE. The former NXT Superstar was released and it appears that the current angle is that he is breaking into the company and forcing his way past security on a regular basis.

The Miz is one of the company's biggest stars and easily one of the best-known given the fact that he has his own reality TV show. In order to be handed a new contract, Lumis could be using The Miz as leverage in the hopes that WWE will value his input enough to offer him a new deal in return for The Miz.

#3. This is his character, he is only able to negotiate via kidnapping people

Dexter Lumis isn't someone who often cuts promos or uses his words. Instead, the former NXT Superstar has been known to kidnap other stars in order to make a statement.

Theory was a victim of this during his NXT days and it appears that Lumis has continued to use this as his way of getting noticed. The Miz is someone much more high-profile than Theory, so whatever Lumis wants to say to WWE or whichever star he wants to get the attention of, following his actions, he appears to have chosen the right man.

#2. Lumis is attempting to reunite DIY

Last night's episode of RAW was a strange one, to say the least, but the return of Johnny Gargano could be a hint of things to come. The Miz has been working alongside Ciampa on the main roster over the past few weeks, someone that was once NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Johnny Gargano.

The two men were close friends and even after their bitter rivalry, they were able to come back together. Lumis taking The Miz out of the equation could lead to Ciampa seeking advice from the returning Gargano since he is one of the only men who knows who Lumis is.

This could then plant seeds for a DIY reunion. It's unclear why Lumis would want this, but this could play a huge role in whatever plan Triple H has for RAW moving forward.

#1. Dexter Lumis is trying to get AJ Styles' attention

AJ Styles has been the man that Lumis has been targeting since he first appeared on WWE TV a few weeks ago. Styles is one of the most experienced men in the business and the two men have their own history, having both worked in IMPACT Wrestling for some time in the past.

It's unclear what Lumis wants with AJ Styles and why he is targeting him, but kidnapping The Miz could have been his way of trying to help Styles win his match and finally get his attention. His friend was perhaps never supposed to kidnap Styles, maybe The Miz was the main target all along and he will now be used as a way to get to the former World Champion.

