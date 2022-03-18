10 Naruto villains, ranked based on likeability 

Naruto is a series that introduced a huge array of characters, most of which are loved by the entire community. This series has introduced some of the best villains and the reason why they’re popular is because of their ideals and principles by which they live their life.

Some of these villains are so popular that they end up becoming fan-favorites as well. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular villains in the Naruto series.

Note: This list reflects the author’s opinions.

Top 10 popular villains in Naruto include Kabuto, Orochimaru, Madara and more

10) Kabuto

Kabuto from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Kabuto is arguably one of the most underrated characters in the series. He was loyal to Orochimaru and learnt everything that he could under his tutelage. He too shared the same thirst for power and was strong enough to enter Sage Mode.

Kabuto learned this from Snake Sage in the Ryuchi cave. He always had a sinister look on his face and didn’t show any remorse while carrying out the latter's orders. Kabuto was a great villain in the Naruto series.

9) Deidara

Deidara was an interesting villain in the series and fans would never have expected him to be interested in art, of all things. He and Sasori were rivals in the Akatsuki, but they were both interested in art which was revealed during the Kazekage Rescue Mission.

Deidara was quite hilarious and quite powerful as well. His fighting style was quite entertaining to watch while he was battling Kakashi.

8) Orochimaru

Orochimaru from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

People loved Orochimaru because he showed just how far he was willing to go in search of knowledge. He didn’t like the fact that there were certain jutsus that were forbidden, and he tried to learn everything that he could about jutsus in general.

He also set up many laboratories which comprised of a small village that he named Sound Village. Orochimaru was terrifying during the earlier episodes of the Naruto series.

7) Madara

Fans absolutely love Madara simply because of his persona on the battlefield and the sheer confidence and arrogance he exudes while taking on an entire army. One of the most iconic scenes in the series showed Madara literally bringing down two meteors with his powers.

His ambition was unmatched and he could cast the Infinite Tsukuyomi as well. Unfortunately, all of that was Zetsu’s manipulation of Madara that was done in order to bring back Kaguya Otsutsuki.

6) Obito

Obito Uchiha from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

How did one of the kindest characters with the hopes of becoming a Hokage almost kill every single shinobi out there? Obito was manipulated by Madara and all it took for him to dive into the darkest pits of darkness was to watch one of his own comrades take the life of a girl he once loved.

He believed that comrades were more important than missions and watching Kakashi kill Rin changed his life. He also became ridiculously strong owing to his Kamui and eventually becoming a Ten-Tailed Jinchuriki in the Naruto series.

5) Pain

Pain is arguably one of the most terrifying villains and one of the most iconic scenes in the series features him as well. Fans love this villain because of all the pain and sadness that Nagato had gone through since he lost his dear friend Yahiko.

Fans were able to understand why he took this evil route and went on a killing spree. Not only that, he is also a ridiculously powerful character since he has one of the strongest Doujtsus in the Naruto series, the Rinnegan.

4) Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha’s main reason for doing the things that he did was because of the Uchiha clan massacre. He witnessed his own brother kill his people without even a trace of remorse. This affected him to a great extent and failed to kill Itachi at the time.

His brother asked Sasuke to hate him with every ounce of his being and become stronger in order to kill him. This is why he turned into a villain and sought Orochimaru as well. However, he turned a new leaf and understood his mistakes. Towards the end of the series, he played a huge role in defeating Kaguya Otsutsuki as well.

3) Zabuza

Zabuza was the first enemy that Team 7 faced when they were on a mission. He was a ruthless killer and had a close relationship with Haku. While Zabuza seemed like a villain bent on killing people, his relationship with Haku showed his humane side.

He was struck with grief when Haku died in the series. When it was Zabuza’s turn to die, he hoped with his dying breath, that he would reunite with Haku in the afterlife and live a happy life.

2) Gaara

Gaara of the Sand (Image via Pierrot)

During the initial part of the series, Gaara was introduced as the antagonist who had a twisted personality and a lot of blood lust. He killed the participants of the Chunin exams like it was nothing and quickly became the antagonist that everyone hated.

However, once fans learned about his past and how similar it was to Naruto’s, they were able to understand his plight. However, upon meeting the protagonist, he changed his views and became a better person. He also went on to become the Kazekage and was a trusted ally of Konohagakure.

1) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha is one of those characters that fans absolutely love. He has a huge fan following and for a few reasons.

Itachi is a ridiculously strong character who has been considered a genius since he became an Anbu captain at the age of 12. He has also had a Hokage-level intellect and knowledge since a very young age as well. He was forced to do some very twisted things, all thanks to Danzo, and had induced hatred within Sasuke for a reason. He saved his brother from all the information regarding the Uchiha massacre as well.

