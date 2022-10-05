Black Clover Chapter 340 (Spoilers): Asta trains with Ichika, Ichika's strength emphasized, and more

Black Clover Chapter 340 spoilers and typeset raw scans were released last night, bringing fans the highly-anticipated progression of Asta’s training arc. Despite the wait only being one week long, fans were incredibly anxious to see how series author and illustrator Yuki Tabta would press forward in light of Asta’s learning to use Zetten (Heavenly Severance).

The Black Clover Chapter 340 spoilers also emphasize just how strong Asta is, which Tabata achieves via the training he goes through with Ichika in the issue. While the young Magic Knight still clearly has work to do, the foundation which Ryudo Ryuya previously mentioned is certainly quite powerful.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Black Clover Chapter 340 spoilers.

Black Clover Chapter 340 sees Ichika’s monstrous strength shown off, which in turn emphasizes how strong Asta is

Eternal🍥 @themarvelousfan #BCspoilers Translation : Ichika says " Zetten is a technique which comes from a legendary man who broke the sky in half" #BCspoilers Translation : Ichika says " Zetten is a technique which comes from a legendary man who broke the sky in half" https://t.co/C4OTQpBOiD

Black Clover Chapter 340 spoilers see the issue begin with Asta having used Zetten on several stalks of bamboo, with an impressed Ryuya looking on. Fumito looks impressed but shocked that Asta could do the technique, as Ichika looks on with her same old expression. The next page seems to see Ryuya asking Asta to transform, which he does, seemingly shocking Fumito again.

However, Ichika remains unimpressed, and begins asking him some questions about his current form. She then begins attacking him, suggesting that their training has started and that Asta should be in his Devil Union state for said training. She continues pressing him with Ryuya looking on proudly, as Ichika gets close enough for she and Asta to begin swinging their swords at one another.

Ichika then kicks Asta high up into the sky, with typesets for this page seeing her emphasize the importance of maximizing opportunities for attacks when they arrive. Likely Asta then says he’ll land a hit after taking some punches from Ichika, before she hits him with a massive kick that sends the young boy flying.

He’s clearly taken massive damage from their fight so far, being very obviously disheveled and injured, especially in his torso area. He says to himself internally that his consciousness is beginning to fade, before telling his body to wait, saying he wants to know more about this strength.

Externally, he utters his famous “madada” (“not yet”) catchphrase to Ichika, who smacks him on top of the head, sending him slamming into the ground. A shocked Ryuya and Fumito look on, as she tells her trainee to not let his nonsense get to his head, calling him a fool in the process. Black Clover Chapter 340’s next panels, however, show that Asta has been knocked out by this smack.

Ryuya comments on how Ichika may have overdone it a bit, prompting her to say that since it was a “real battle,” she felt such actions appropriate. She also emphasizes that she was infuriated, prompting Fumito to say he’s scared. Ryuya then asks her how many people were conscious after receiving a serious hit from Ichika, saying only a few in Hino Country can claim as much.

Ichika silently looks at her shogun, as Ryuya laughs and comments on how there’s a lot to see in the world. Black Clover Chapter 340’s final panel sees a knocked out Asta on the ground, as Ichika tells Ryuya to stop laughing, who denies that he was in the first place.

