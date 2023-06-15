Netflix reveals Black Clover Movie's first 4 minutes

With Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King set to be released on Friday, June 16, Netflix revealed the movie's first four minutes on its official Twitter account. It features the events that took place in the past that will set up the story for the movie's plot.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King sees former Wizard King Conrad Leto getting resurrected after his seal gets broken. He then uses the Imperial Sword to revive three of the most fearsome Wizard Kings from the past. He plans to destroy the Clover Kingdom and rebuild it to create a peaceful world. However, Asta and the Magic Knights will not let them go through with their plan.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King reveals its first four minutes a day before its release

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime Sneak a peek at four minutes of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ahead of its launch on Netflix June 16! Sneak a peek at four minutes of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ahead of its launch on Netflix June 16! https://t.co/KFDs1Bgkh2

With the Black Clover movie set to be released on June 16, Netflix revealed the first four minutes of the movie a day before its release.

The four-minute-long clip revealed the events that took place 10 years before the events of the movie. It showed then-Wizard King Conrad Leto trapped by numerous Magic Knights as they held onto his limbs using their magic. Some of the prominent Magic Knights present in the scene were Julius Novachrono, Yami Sukehiro, Fuegeleon Vermillion, Mereoleona Vermillion, Nozel Silva, and Kaiser Granvorka.

Conrad Leto in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the Magic Knights had pinned down Conrad, he overpowered them by using his Key Magic. He used his Key Magic to use several Magic elements and fight off the Magic Knights. He then brought out the Imperial Sword, Elsdoria. After charging the same, he launched an attack, splitting the whole battlefield into two.

When it seemed like Conrad had won, Julius Novachrono appeared behind him. He used his Time Magic and proceeded to seal Conrad Leto along with the Imperial Sword. While the sword was a national treasure, Julius needed to sacrifice it for the greater good. As he finished executing the sealing spell, Julius declared that he was going to be the next Wizard King.

Black Clover fans praise the animation quality of the movie

Buzzard @buzzardYTC @NetflixAnime I said it before and I'll say it again. This is why humans have eyes and ears. To witness divinity. This is divine. I cannot stress how these 4 minutes of divine art have moved me. @NetflixAnime I said it before and I'll say it again. This is why humans have eyes and ears. To witness divinity. This is divine. I cannot stress how these 4 minutes of divine art have moved me.

Black Clover fans were really impressed by the movie's animation as they praised Studio Pierrot for their work. It was clear to them that the studio was capable of animating the anime with high quality. However, they need enough time to do the same.

тαѕнαя @__Tashar__

I can't imagine what we're about to see tomorrow... @kis_isaac My mind isn't functioning well after this 4 mins clip.I can't imagine what we're about to see tomorrow... @kis_isaac My mind isn't functioning well after this 4 mins clip.I can't imagine what we're about to see tomorrow...😳😳

Fans could not believe that the anime could look so good. They were astonished that it had such good quality and action in the first four minutes. Hence, they are now eagerly anticipating the movie's release tomorrow, hoping to see more such action and animation throughout the movie.

Poll : 0 votes