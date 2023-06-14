Black Clover movie releases English dub trailer amidst the hype

With Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King set to release this week, Netflix has released the dubbed trailers for different languages on their platform. With this, the movie confirmed that it was going to be released in Japanese, English, Hindi, Spanish, and nine other languages.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King sees the former Wizard King Conrad Leto's resurrection. Upon his return, he uses the Imperial Sword to resurrect three of the most feared Wizard Kings from the past. With them, he plans to destroy the Clover Kingdom. However, Asta and the Magic Knights will try their best to stop them.

Netflix releases English dub trailer for Black Clover movie

netflix.com/title/81448990 #BlackClover : Sword of the Wizard King English Dub Trailer, coming June 16 to Netflix #BlackClover: Sword of the Wizard King English Dub Trailer, coming June 16 to Netflixnetflix.com/title/81448990 https://t.co/3n04TuBXYk

With Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King set to release on Friday, June 16, fans are hyped for the anime movie. However, days before the movie's release, Netflix released the dub trailers for the movie on their streaming platform.

The trailer for the movie is now available in 13 languages - Japanese, English, Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, European Spanish, French, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Polish, Spanish, Thai, and Turkish. Alongside Japanese and English, the movie will also have subtitles in 33 languages, making the movie accesible for people in most parts of the world.

While the anime is yet to announce its dub cast, the English voice acting sounds similar to that of the original Funimation English dub cast of the anime. Hence, there is a reason to believe that they have returned as part of the movie.

How fans reacted to the Black Clover movie's English dub trailer

Fans got hyped upon watching the English dub trailer for the movie. There were several fans who were worried if the movie would get an English dub release alongside the Japanese version. Hence, when they learned that the movie was set to be released in different languages, and the trailers for the same were available, they were ecstatic.

Jamie @Jamie_IRL93 @JRPictures Sounds like all of the OG cast have come back at least those that spoke in the trailer. I mean cant miss Dallas's Asta unless your deaf. Happy days I can watch the movie now when it drops 🥲 @JRPictures Sounds like all of the OG cast have come back at least those that spoke in the trailer. I mean cant miss Dallas's Asta unless your deaf. Happy days I can watch the movie now when it drops 🥲

Rogue_Hunter @ATrueHunter15 @JRPictures BRO OUT OF EVERYONE I LOVE JESTERS DUB VC @JRPictures BRO OUT OF EVERYONE I LOVE JESTERS DUB VC

While the English dub cast for the movie hasn't been announced, fans noticed how the character's voices sounded similar to that of the anime's English dub version. Hence, they were convinced that the anime's Funimation dub cast had returned for the movie.

While they were happy about the dub cast's return, they also welcomed the voice actors of the new characters, such as Conrad Leto and Jester Garandros. As per fans, they had seemingly done a good job as they were able to capture the characters' presence.

