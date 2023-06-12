Black Clover movie's new key visual sees Asta propose to Noelle

With only a few days left before the release of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, a new special illustration has been released alongside the manga's latest chapter. The special illustration features Asta, Noelle, and some of the other Black Bull members filming a movie.

The upcoming Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie sees the former Wizard King Conrad Leto get resurrected. Upon his return, he uses the Imperial Sword to resurrect the three most fearsome Wizard Kings in history. With them, he plans to take control of the Clover Kingdom. However, Asta and the Magic Knights will try to stop them.

Black Clover movie's new illustration features the most-awaited development between Asta and Noelle

The movie coming to Netflix on June 16!



Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is set to be released on Friday, June 16, 2023. Prior to the release, the anime released a new special illustration alongside the manga's latest chapter release.

This new illustration features the Black Bull Squad seemingly shooting a film. While Asta can be seen confessing to Noelle in the scene, the other members seem to be part of the crew. Yami Sukehiro seems to be the director, with Finral Roulacase is the cameraman, and Luck Voltia being responsible for the lights. As for Magna, he can be seen holding the scene name, while Nero is holding the clapper.

"Took him long enough": Fans react to the special illustration of Asta proposing to Noelle

Fans of Yuki Tabata's series loved the new illustration as they adored Asta and Noelle's pairing. Considering how long the series has been building up for their possible relationship, fans were glad that they at least got to see a confession scene involving the two characters in a special illustration.

Oblivious @oblivibum there is absolutely nothing going on in their heads there is absolutely nothing going on in their heads https://t.co/t4RxuKK40n

Nevertheless, considering Asta and Noelle's personalities, fans were convinced that the actual scene was completely different from what they perceived. While it looks like Asta is confessing to Noelle, fans believe that the two characters are talking about the rose, which is why Noelle looks so confused upon looking at the same.

Jack ☔️ @JxckCFC @animetv_jp bro noelle actually looks so good, they did such a good job animating here @animetv_jp bro noelle actually looks so good, they did such a good job animating here

However, keen-eyed Black Clover fans noticed how Noelle was blushing while looking at Asta and the rose. While they might just be acting out a scene, the moment is most likely a dream come true for Noelle. Moroever, she might be trying to hide her true emotions while keeping a stern, thinking face.

Other fans stated that Noelle looked good in the new illustration. While fans love her appearance in the manga, the anime hasn't always delivered her best look. Hence, fans were glad that Studio Pierrot was working hard to maintain the animation quality of their favorite anime.

