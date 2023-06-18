Black Clover reveals unknown histories of the wizard kings

In Black Clover, the Magic King is the title held by the leader and strongest member of the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights. Unlike other titles, the only requirement to become a Wizard King is merit. However, this prestigious title is difficult to obtain due to the fierce competition. The title of Wizard King was first awarded to Prince Lemiel Silvamillion Clover, a legendary mage who bravely defended humanity against a demon.

Black Clover volume 23.5, which was released on June 16, 2023, is a special volume distributed to attendees of the new movie Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King in Japan. This volume traces the history of four prominent figures who held the prestigious title of Wizard King, namely Princia, Jester, Edward, and Conrad.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Black Clover volume 23.5 tells the stories of four Wizard Kings

Princia's history

Princia (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It is stated in Black Clover volume 23.5 that Princia, the eldest child of a noble family, wished to rule their land justly. When greedy nobility took possession of the land, Princia decided to fight for her family and people. Princia joined the Blue Rose Magic Knights after obtaining her grimoire and was eventually forced to become the Wizard King.

While the fight against the Diamond Kingdom continued, Princia's family and people were taken hostage. Fearing that she would desert them, the generals withheld this information from her.

She became enraged after learning the truth. As a result, she lost the title of Wizard King, was imprisoned, and her power was sealed. Princia fought bravely when bandits invaded her village one day, sacrificing her life in the process.

Jester's history

Jester (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jester was born into a noble household and grew up without any hardships before joining the Magic Knights. Despite this, he was able to make friends with Raid and Tenor, who were from different strata of society.

Tenor's village was once invaded by the Diamond Kingdom. Despite the kingdom's disregard for this remote village, Jester, now a Magic Knight captain, attempted to save the people but was unable to prevent Tenor's tragic death.

As Jester ascended to the rank of Wizard, Tenor's village suffered yet another attack. Rushing to help, Jester stepped into a trap set by Raid, who was actually an enemy spy plotting his assassination.

It is said in Black Clover volume 23.5 that in order to prevent such future tragedies, Jester planned to conquer the four kingdoms, for which he received widespread public support. Unfortunately, the royals conspired against him and took his life.

Edward's history

Edward (Image via Studio Pierrot)

According to Black Clover volume 23.5, Edward was a devout man who was deeply moved by the hardships faced by people without magical abilities. So he devoted his life to caring for orphaned children.

During a conflict with the Diamond Kingdom, Edward's orphanage was destroyed. Overwhelmed by grief, he used his ability to crush his opponents before vowing to join the Magic Knights.

Soon, Edward rose to become the Wizard King, but the royalty and nobles staunchly opposed his plans to eliminate social divisions. He tried to rebel, but was captured and executed.

Conrad's history

Conrad (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Black Clover volume 23.5, it is stated that Conrad was born into nobility but spent his childhood and youth alone since people feared his key magic. After joining the Magic Knights, Conrad met Julius and Lovilia, and the trio accomplished amazing things together. But the jealous nobility set up a trap for him, and as a result, Lovilia and his squad members were killed.

As the Wizard King, Conrad aspired to eliminate discrimination but was dismayed by the ineffectiveness of his efforts. He organized a rebellion, but it was short-lived since Julius turned against him and imprisoned him.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, which was released on June 16, 2023, has generated a lot of buzz and has moved to the number two slot on Netflix's top ten list. Any fan of the series should absolutely check it out.

