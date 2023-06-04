My Hero Academia teases the series' most tragic death in latest visual

Volume 38 of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia is finally out and a promotional video has been released by Shonen Jump to commemorate the occasion. The video gives fans a glimpse of what might prove to be the end of the road for one of the major characters, sending the fandom into a frenzy.

The manga is nearing its end, with fans urging Horikoshi to tie all the loose ends, which includes the official confirmation of the tragedy. With the latest developments in the manga, fans can expect that this shonen gem will soon conclude with a bang.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia manga.

New clip for My Hero Academia Volume 38 teases confirmation of a shocking death

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks_ My Hero Academia PV to commemorate the release of Volume 38. My Hero Academia PV to commemorate the release of Volume 38. https://t.co/cHSpmLpTRD

Fans of the My Hero Academia manga are all too familiar with the tragic panel in Chapter 362, at the end of Volume 36. It saw Bakugo Katsuki, or Dynamight, lying on the ground, with open lifeless eyes and his chest crushed with blood coming out of his mouth. The panel was a result of his fight with Tomura in the Final War Arc.

The chapter sent shockwaves through the fandom illustrating the supposed death of one of the most popular and beloved characters of the series. Despite the panels showing Bakugo's lifeless body, there are some fans who are not entirely convinced that he is dead for good.

Many still believe that Horikoshi will find a way to resurrect him. Whether the sentiment has some weight to it, or if it's just a product of denial, remains to be seen, as the death was not explicitly confirmed.

However, the newly released promotional video for Volume 38 tells a different story. The video features the Big 3 of U.A. High School, namely Mirio Togata, Tamaki Amajiki, and Nejire Hado. The short clip begins with the scene where Bakugo charges at Tomura and takes a critical hit.

This one frame has gotten the fandom to start talking about Bakugo's possible demise again, with many claiming that it might put a lid on the case by confirming Bakugo's death.

My Hero Academia @MHAOfficial "Are you able to smile right now?!"



My Hero Academia Season 6 reaches a dramatic climax! "Are you able to smile right now?!" My Hero Academia Season 6 reaches a dramatic climax! https://t.co/zun9gyiupb

Fans now await more information about Bakugo Katsuki's fate and wonder whether he will return for the finale or not. The war between the heroes and the villains has reached its climax and it won't be long before one side emerges victorious. Needless to say that the fandom is pumped to witness the epic draw its final curtain.

Stay tuned for more updates on My Hero Academia and other manga and anime shows like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, One Punch Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Oshi No Ko, and more.

Poll : 0 votes