Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King leaves fans spellbound over Asta and the new villain

With the release of Netflix’s Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie earlier today, fans saw Asta and the other Black Bulls return to the small screen. After more than 2 years since the apparent cancellation of Studio Pierrot’s television anime adaptation for the series, the oft-ridiculed production team makes a flamboyant return to the small screen.

As expected, the main focus of the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King film was key protagonist Asta, who was portrayed as a worthy successor to the film’s eponymous title. While the other Black Bulls and several other fan favorites certainly get their chance to shine in the film, the predominant focus is rightfully on Asta throughout.

Fans are specifically focusing on how great Asta looks and is built up as both a fighter and a character throughout Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. Likewise, the narrative context of Conrad Leto and Asta’s relationship in the film only helps to further strengthen Asta’s portrayal, making his return to the small screen even more triumphant.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King has fans singing Pierrot’s praises, begging for more of anime Asta

Before the film was released, a segment of the internet anime community predicted that it would be a massive flop and disappointment. Likewise, this same section of individuals asserted that Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King would remind fans why the television anime adaptation was canceled in the first place.

In the mere hours since the film’s official global release on Netflix, however, this is clearly not the case. All fans can talk about is how excellent a job the film does at building up Asta as both a fighter and his own character independent of his combat skills. Likewise, the film’s quality and reception are seemingly opening the door to a new television anime season rather than shutting it down, as some had asserted.

Some highlights of Asta from Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King that fans are focusing on include the performance of Gakuto Kajiwara as the voice of the main protagonist. Many fans are asserting that Kajiwara is the perfect person to play Asta, capturing his emotion, drive, and determination in a flawlessly executed manner.

Another specific focus for those who’ve seen the movie in its opening hours is the relationship between Asta and Conrad Leto throughout. Despite only first meeting each other throughout the film’s events, the similarities the two share in everything from philosophy to their own personal goals have viewers praising the film’s writing.

At the end of the day, however, it’s clear that fans are most interested in Asta's victorious return to anime in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. This is somewhat understandable, considering how the aforementioned television anime adaptation faded quietly into the night without any real announcement of cancellation.

Likewise, fans were unsure whether to expect a mere cash grab of a film from Pierrot’s latest endeavor with the series or if a legitimately high-quality product would be delivered. With the film’s release date finally here, it’s clear that a vast majority of fans would agree that the latter is what happened in reality.

