One Piece Episode 1043: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece Episode 1043 is set to be released on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 9:30 am JST. Following last week’s incredibly exciting episode, which featured the Hybrid form of Yamato’s Devil Fruit, fans were left wondering how the next installment could possibly top it.

Unfortunately, beyond the preview, no verifiable spoiler information is available for One Piece Episode 1043. However, based on the preview, we can expect to gain further insight into Brook's backstory and see Robin shine in combat versus Black Maria.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1043 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1043’s preview hints at a new form for Robin with grand display of her powers

Release date and time, where to watch

香克斯 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐒 @OP_SPOILERS #ONEPIECE



One Piece anime series episode 1043 is upcoming on 4th December 2022.



Titles of the episode:



"Nightmare Slash! Brook's Ice Sword!" #ONEPIECE 1043One Piece anime series episode 1043 is upcoming on 4th December 2022.Titles of the episode:"Nightmare Slash! Brook's Ice Sword!" #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1043One Piece anime series episode 1043 is upcoming on 4th December 2022.Titles of the episode: "Nightmare Slash! Brook's Ice Sword!"

As mentioned earlier, One Piece Episode 1043 is set to air on local Japanese syndication at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, December 4, 2022. For select international viewers, this translates to a Saturday night release window. However, most international fans will see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode airs in Japan. While Funimation is also still streaming new episodes weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. As a result, Crunchyroll is the better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1043 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, December 3

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, December 3

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, December 4

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, December 4

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, December 4

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, December 4

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, December 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, December 4

What to expect (speculative)

Based on its preview, Episode 1043 will alternate between exciting combat scenes of Nico Robin versus Black Maria and further backstory for Brook. This backstory will likely be full of anime-original scenes. If nothing else, fans can expect these anime-only scenes to be as high in quality as other recent non-manga additions have been.

Furthermore, the backstory seems to parlay into Brook fighting off Black Maria’s cronies in the present. This suggests that this development will be brief and to the point in terms of pacing and execution.

Finally, fans will likely see the episode end with a build-up to Robin and Black Maria’s ultimate showdown. The One Piece Episode 1043 preview sees Robin either using or gearing up to use a massive attack, suggesting that this fight will indeed be finished sooner rather than later.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series' 25th anniversary comes to an end.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes