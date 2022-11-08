“I threw up midway”: One Piece fan who watched Film: Red on shrooms will leave you in splits

It's been a few days since One Piece Film: Red was released in select countries around the world, including the North and South American hemispheres. Now is a great time for dedicated fans to share their love for the series, and it looks like some of them are more creative than others with how they approached One Piece Film: Red.

A few days ago on the One Piece subreddit, a user shared his story about how shrooms affected his viewing experience. He is presumably referring to Psilocybin or Psilocin, a hallucinogenic drug with all sorts of side effects. Needless to say, he took himself on a journey he won't soon forget.

Redditor details trippy experience of watching One Piece Film: Red

Redditor u/itsSUPREMEXIV took their brother to a theater so they could watch One Piece Film: Red. Despite buying tickets for the dub, they got the subbed version instead. At some point, they decided to watch the film under the effects of hallucinogenic drugs.

Predictably, this decision resulted in a quick trip to a nearby bathroom. One can only hope they made it to the toilet or sink on time.

Since the user couldn't read the subtitles in the state they were in, they ended up overwhelmed by the high-quality animation. Nonetheless, they would love to watch One Piece Film: Red again. Redditor u/throwawayacc1587 summed up the subreddit's reaction to hearing this news:

"Best review yet"

A few more Redditors joked about wanting to see the film under shrooms, but they never expected anybody else to go through with it. u/DelusionPhantom did offer some words of encouragement for u/itsSUPREMEXIV:

"Glad you had a good time despite the subs/dubs mix up, agreed that the animation was fantastic. The smoothness of the cgi threw us off at first but it looked great otherwise."

Without spoiling anything, the Redditor arguably went through the same experience as Luffy did in the film, as per comments from u/Backupusername:

"This is probably the intended viewing experience, since the arguable "main character" spent most of the movie on shrooms as well."

The rest of the thread is worth a quick read. Of course, it's not recommended to see the film in this state, so take u/itsSUPREMEXIV's word for it. This would save the viewers from having to brush their teeth afterwards!

One Piece Film: Red has been a massive box office hit

It's no surprise that so many people are watching the latest film. With a CinemaScore of "A," it received great reviews from critics and fans alike. It earned over $4,800,000 on the opening day of the United States premiere.

This is the same movie that topped the Japanese box office for 11 consecutive weeks. In terms of the number of tickets sold, One Piece Film: Red had already surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 back in September.

Eiichiro Oda's series has only grown more popular in the past few years. With that in mind, there are likely plenty of people out there with crazy stories like u/itsSUPREMEXIV.

