My Hero Academia Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023: Timing, streaming details, what to expect, and more

The My Hero Academia Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage is set to begin at 5 PM JST on Saturday, December 17, 2022. As the smash-hit manga series progresses through its final arc, franchise fans are incredibly excited to see what Jump Festa 2023 has in store for author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s series.

Amidst news that Horikoshi is questioning extending his manga, My Hero Academia fans are only becoming more and more eager for Jump Festa 2023’s arrival. Additionally, some fans feel another anime movie for the franchise may be in the works, with the series’ last being a major success.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all release and timing information for the My Hero Academia Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage, as well as speculates on what to expect and more.

My Hero Academia Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage likely to preview 2nd half of season 6, may announce season 7 as well

What is the start date and time, and where to watch?

The My Hero Academia Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage's panel will run for 60 minutes, ending at 6 PM JST per Jump Festa’s official website and schedule. However, an asterisk on the online schedule seems to indicate that the actual live-streaming of the panel will end at 5:30 PM JST.

Like previous years, non-attendees can stream specific Jump Festa 2023 events via Jump Festa’s official website, smartphone application, or YouTube channel. The three will provide access to all events of the day which are intended to be livestreamed, a category in which all Super Stages are expected to fall into.

The panel is set to begin at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 12AM, Saturday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time: 3AM, Saturday, December 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 8AM, Saturday, December 17

Central European Time: 9AM, Saturday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 1:30PM, Saturday, December 17

Philippine Standard Time: 4PM, Saturday, December 17

Japanese Standard Time: 5PM Saturday, December 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 5:30PM, Saturday, December 17

What to expect and who are the panel guests?

The currently announced guests for the My Hero Academia Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage primarily consist of the series' main cast. This includes Daiki Yamashit (Izuku Midoriya), Nobuhito Okamoto (Katsuki Bakugou), Yuki Kaji (Shoto Todoroki), Koki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki), and Hiroshi Shimono (Dabi).

At the time of writing this article, there were no news, rumors, or leaks on what fans could expect from the series’ Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage. While they can still assume a major announcement of some kind will come based on the list of guests alone, it is completely speculative as to exactly what this announcement will be.

One of the most likely options is a trailer for the second half of the anime’s sixth season, which will be roughly 10 episodes in by the time Jump Festa 2023 begins, making it the perfect opportunity to preview the second half. Considering the stark change in tone which will take place around this time for the season, this seems like an increasingly likely reality.

The announcement of a new My Hero Academia anime movie may also be a major announcement coming out of the series’ Super Stage. With the last franchise movie being a major success, it seems likely that all parties involved will want to capitalize on the hype and release another film.

Finally, while somewhat more unlikely than the aforementioned possibilities, an announcement for the series’ season 7 is entirely possible, albeit somewhat unlikely. The success of both the series’ manga as well as its anime make for an incredibly popular and profitable endeavor, one which believably may secure a premature next season order.

