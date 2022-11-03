My Hero Academia chapter 372 spoilers see fans tearing up for Spinner and Shoji

My Hero Academia chapter 372 spoilers were released on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, bringing with them the continuation of Spinner versus Shoji.

Koda also stars in the issue, seemingly awakening his Quirk in the process (although this is unconfirmed) of bringing down a Paranormal Liberation Front General.

My Hero Academia chapter 372 also sees both Present Mic and Spinner reach Kurogiri. With an exciting close to the issue, fans are unsurprisingly honing in on the sadness and misery that Spinner and Shoji’s backstories are laden with.

Follow along as this article briefly recaps My Hero Academia chapter 372 spoilers, as well as recaps the fan reactions to this issue’s exciting and heart-wrenching events.

My Hero Academia chapter 372 thrusts Shoji, Spinner, and Koda into an incredibly emotional spotlight

Fan reaction

I'm still enjoying the chapter. I love shoji's part and yes even Koda's short flashback with his mom cuz it's wholesome, I love how Hori utilized the mutant doctors in central hospital with them lining up to block the area, and my fave is the Spinner part

My Hero Academia chapter 372 spoilers begin with a brief flashback to Shoji and Koda asking to be assigned to the Central Hospital team. Their request is due to their knowledge that a mutant group is preparing a raid, with Shoji going as far as to say that he can’t call himself a hero if he ignores his fellow Mutants.

Contemporarily, Present Mic watches Shoji and Koda fight, calling them much stronger than he, Aizawa, and Shirakumo (AKA Kurogiri) at that age.

A short flashback focused on Koda then begins, where his mom says his horns will also grow one day, allowing his voice to reach animals even farther away. This, presumably, is how Koda and his mother’s shared Quirk awakens.

The flashback ends with Koda’s mom telling him that she hopes he becomes an adult who gets angry for the right reasons.

In the present, Koda (now with bigger horns) uses the Hitchcock Buzz on a PLF General, while Shoji uses Octo Expansion on Spinner. He then asks Spinner what he wants to protect with his giant body and scales while asking those on the ground the same question.

Koda asks them to stop the attack since future Mutants will only be persecuted worse, remembering the little girl he saved and her kind words to him.

Suddenly, Spinner begins yelling, saying his hatred will never disappear and that if the heroes win this fight, nothing will change. He then begins reminiscing about his days living locked up in his house while telling his followers to make their voices heard and follow him.

Spinner makes his way to the hospital, eventually reaching the research tower where Kurogiri is. At the same time, Present Mic shows up, with each of them calling out to their friend by the name they know him by.

If anyone of the villains that deserve a win it's Spinner. Hope he wakes up Kurogiri to tell him that Tomura is in trouble.

The spinner part of the chapter genuinely heart breaking, he just wants to make something of himself and be shigaraki's hero, that part of him looking back and seeing no one following him anymore was just really sad

Unsurprisingly, fans are absolutely enamored with both Shoji and Spinner’s backstories, as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 372.

Fans are feeling incredibly sorrowful, particularly for Spinner, who undoubtedly received a majority of the backstory treatment for this issue.

this is so cute, i rly like the fact that koda's dad isn't a mutant

Koda’s moments, while less discussed, also seemingly garnered as big of an emotional response from readers as Shoji and Spinner’s flashbacks. Scenes of him and his mother are particularly emotional for fans, as well as shots of Koda’s dad defending his mother.

Needless to say, this works as a perfect juxtaposition to Shoji and Spinner’s backstories, showing that hope still exists for Mutants.

