Chainsaw Man's previously announced break seemingly just a switch to bi-weekly serialization

Last week, Chainsaw Man’s author and illustrator, Tatsuki Fujimoto, posted to his personal Twitter page that he would soon be “taking a break from manga.” The announcement was short, sudden, and to the point, providing no elaboration on exactly why he would be “taking a break from manga.”

The news came amidst the series’ apparent return to biweekly serialization, at least for the upcoming issue, which seemingly confirmed to fans that a hiatus was on the horizon. However, the release of the series’ latest issue would seemingly suggest that initial reports and opinions on Fujimoto’s announcement may have been incorrect.

Chainsaw Man’s confirmation of next issue’s release in 2 weeks indicates misinterpretation of Fujimoto’s tweet

Fujimoto's original tweet sent from his personal Twitter account (Image via Twitter)

Chainsaw Man chapter 113 was released on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, bringing with it an incredibly exciting set of developments to set up the series’ near future. As per Shueisha’s official MANGAPlus website, the next issue is also set to be released in two weeks, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

The in-Twitter Google translation of Fujimoto’s original tweet reads “this week or next week, I’m taking a break from manga.” This ambiguously translated message had non-Japanese-speaking fans incredibly worried that the series was to be put on hiatus, or worse, that Fujimoto was taking a break from manga.

With Fujimoto being just as well-respected and loved for his one-shot mangas such as Goodbye, Eri, Look Back, and Just Listen to the Song, either scenario was devastating to fans. However, it seems that this initial interpretation and translation of his message by fans was wrong, with Chainsaw Man’s next issue set to be released in two weeks, rather than having an unknown release date.

Reddit user u/TheUnborne, who is also a moderator for the series’ subreddit, pointed this out after the initial post was made, which drew attention to the tweet. He claimed that the Google translation was missing considerable portions of the tweet, with their own translation reading as "the Chainsaw Man manga taking a break" rather than "Fujimoto taking a break from manga."

u/TheUnborne also claims that the tweet discusses increasing or decreasing the number of pages in each issue. While chapter 113 didn’t seem to be any shorter or longer than any other Part 2 issue in recent history, this change could be one that’s still coming.

As a result, fans should keep an open mind about Fujimoto’s changes to the manga’s production, all of which are likely made with putting out the best product possible in mind.

