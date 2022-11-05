Black Clover Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023: Timing, streaming details, what to expect, and more

The Black Clover Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage is set to begin at 11:15 am JST on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

With Jump Festa 2023 just around the corner, fans are incredibly curious about when their series’ panel will be at the convention and what will be in store. While no information on what the panel will share is currently available, all other relevant release information is.

Fans can expect a number of guests at the Black Clover Super Stage, including several voice actors of characters from the anime. Toshihiko Seki, set to voice Konrad in the upcoming Sword of the Wizard King film for the series, will also be present.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all available release information for Black Clover’s 2023 Jump Festa stage while speculating on what to expect.

Black Clover’s Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage attendees feature some of the biggest names from the anime cast

Start date and time, where to watch

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles Jump Festa 2023 Schedule (in JST)



17:00-18:00 ONE PIECE Jump Festa 2023 Schedule (in JST)17 Dec11:15-11:55 BLACK CLOVER12:45-13:25 JJK14:10-14:50 PRINCE OF TENNIS15:35-16:15 BORUTO/NARUTO17:00-18:00 MHA18 Dec11:15-11:55 SPY×FAMILY12:45-13:25 DEMON SLAYER14:10-14:50 DR.STONE15:35-16:15 CHAINSAW MAN17:00-18:00 ONE PIECE https://t.co/eXr8susogO

As mentioned earlier, the Black Clover Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage is set to begin at 11:15 am Japanese Standard Time on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The panel will run for 40 minutes, ending at 11:55 am JST, according to the official Jump Festa website. With a roughly 50-minute gap until the next Super Stage begins on Saturday, it’s possible (but currently unconfirmed) that the panel may run long.

Like in previous years, fans can watch the panel on either Jump Festa’s official YouTube page, their official website, or their official smartphone application. All three will provide access to a variety of livestreams for the day’s events. All Super Stage panels are expected to fall into this category and be livestreamed.

The panel is set to begin at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:15 pm, Friday, December 16

Eastern Standard Time: 9:15 pm, Friday, December 16

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:15 am, Saturday, December 17

Central European Time: 3:15 am, Saturday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 7:45 am, Saturday, December 17

Philippine Standard Time: 10:15 am, Saturday, December 17

Japanese Standard Time: 11:15 am Saturday, December 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:45 am, Saturday, December 17

What to expect and panel guests

Currently announced panel guests for the Black Clover Super Stage include several voice actors from the anime series, as well as the voice of Konrad from the upcoming film.

These include Gakuto Kajiwara (voice of Asta), Nobunaga Shimazaki (voice of Yuno), Junichi Suwabe (voice of Yami Sukehiro), Tomoyuki Morikawa (voice of Julius Novachrono), and Toshihiko Seki (voice of Konrad).

With most of the anime’s central cast present at the Super Stage, it’s possible that fans will see the first news about Black Clover Season 5 shared at Jump Festa 2023. However, their gathering could also be meant to celebrate the upcoming Sword of the Wizard King film, set to release on Netflix in March 2023.

Considering the Super Stage’s runtime of 40 minutes, it’s unlikely that a Q&A panel for fans attending will take place. Any Q&A sessions comprising the panel’s runtime will most likely be from whoever is emceeing the panel. It will also likely focus on the upcoming film. Additionally, fans can expect some sort of note or message from Tabata to fans regarding the film, as well as the manga.

One near-certainty is the premiere of a full-fledged trailer for the upcoming Black Clover film at the panel. While a teaser trailer was released several weeks ago, many fans not only hope but expect a more feature-style trailer for the film to be released in the coming weeks and months.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

