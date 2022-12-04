Spy x Family Episode 22: Fiona's unshakeable love cemented as Loid leads them to victory

Spy x Family episode 22 was released on Saturday, December 3, 2022, bringing with it an exciting start to a new, multi-episode mission. Loid and Fiona’s shared task takes them through an underground tennis tournament, where they’re forced to overcome various underhanded tactics to accomplish their mission.

Spy x Family episode 22 also briefly showcases Yor and Anya, emphasizing here that Yor is indeed beginning to grow jealous of Fiona. This subtle detail helps to further reinforce that, as the fake couple continues to spend time with one another, undeniably real feelings are beginning to form.

Spy x Family episode 22 sees Fiona prove her unshakeable love for Loid as the two dominate the courts

Spy x Family episode 22: Briefing the mission and Fiona’s love

Spy x Family episode 22 begins with Fiona Frost walking through Berlint General Hospital, where she muses on how Twilight has changed since becoming Loid Forger. As she imagines herself watching the Forger family from afar in a park, she comments on how he has gained unnecessary emotions and his cunning as an agent has dulled.

She calls him a chipped knife, saying it hurts her heart to see him like this. However, she begins commenting on how wonderful it is to see a softer side of him, saying her heart is beating just thinking about it. She proclaims her love for him again, before ranting on how even if he was a joke toy knife, she would still love him.

Spy x Family episode 22 sees her muse on how “a bouncy Twilight” is adorable, before pausing and saying she should be the one who makes him bouncy. She then cementers her resolve to steal the title of Loid’s wife from Yor, as Spy x Family episode 22 reveals its official title to be THE UNDERGROUND TENNIS TOURNAMENT: THE CAMPBELLDON.

Spy x Family episode 22 then plays its opening song, showing Fiona and Loid reviewing their upcoming mission upon returning. Their target is Cavi Campbell, a man who made his fortune via the energy business and is an avid antique collector. He possesses a painting known as The Lady in the Sun, valued at 1 million Dalc.

Fiona specifies that the painting is their target since the original owner is the late Erik Zacharis. Loid explains he was a part of the East’s military intelligence division in the war and played a major part in ending it. Fiona explains that he’s in possession of top-secret information which could “reignite the flames of war” if it went public, otherwise known as the Zacharis Dossier.

Spy x Family episode 22 sees Fiona speculate on the various possible truths the Dossier could contain, before emphasizing that its whereabouts were unknown for a long time. She then explains to Loid that the painting has a code within it that leads to the Dossier, emphasizing the need to secure the painting before the truth is realized.

Loid points out that this information would certainly reignite the war, while Fiona explains that the painting is in the basement of the Campbell mansion along with his other art pieces.

However, Spy x Family episode 22 sees her emphasize Campbell’s connections to the State Security Service, explaining that anyone who sneaks in unauthorized is eliminated without fail. Loid asks Fiona if she plans to infiltrate, as the episode shifts perspectives to a tennis court underneath the Campbell mansion.

An underground tennis match is taking place, with spectators betting on matches being played. Loid and Fiona are dressed up in disguise as players in the tournament, as Fiona explains that the tournament (known as Campbelldon) is run by Campbell for him and his friends. Various elites of the financial world and underworld gather for this “expensive and illegal event.”

She explains that normal civilians can also enter, but they need to pay a ridiculously high entrance fee. She concludes by sharing that the winner is free to choose whatever art piece they want from Campbell’s collection as their prize. Loid questions why there’s an underground tennis club in the first place, to which Fiona says she just figured out he’s big on tennis.

Spy x Family episode 22 then sees Loid and Fiona called to the court, as the announcer shares that they are a married couple. Loid asks her why she chose this cover, while Fiona fawns over being perceived as his wife. Their opponents for the first match are retired pro players, as Loid shares that he has minimal tennis experience from practicing at home.

The Spy x Family episode then cuts to a brief flashback that sees Anya, Loid, and Yor all playing together, as Loid explains the cover he gave his family to Fiona. She comments on how he eventually won’t have to make excuses like that, before telling him not to fear and saying he can stay in the back corner if he wants.

She then envisions her success in this mission convincing Loid to marry her, while the latter remembers one of his handlers warning her about Nightfall’s attitude lately and to keep a watch on her. The announcer then shares the odds on the match, which emphasizes Loid and Fiona as the underdogs. Their opponents share similar sentiments, made evident in their discussions with the pair before the match.

Spy x Family episode 22: Mission start

Spy x Family episode 22 then sees Loid nail a service ace immediately, shocking both Fiona and their opponents. He serves aces the entire first game, prompting their opponents to aim for Fiona instead. However, she hits the ball back easily, managing to score a point and net a compliment from Loid in the process.

This causes her to once again imagine a scenario where Loid marries her because of her success in the mission before she’s seen putting her all into their first match. The duo eventually wins their first match, wowing the announcers, their opponents, the crowd, and even Campbell himself.

Spy x Family episode 22 sees Campbell muse on how much money they can make off the pair. However, his friends advise him not to rig games, saying they want to enjoy the “pure art of betting on tennis.” Another friend of Campbell’s brags about how their next opponents and friends, called the Boric Brothers, will defeat the pair

The group discusses how the Boric Brothers are just junkies, while Campbell’s friend shares that they will be using an experimental doping drug to compete. Spy x Family episode 22 then sees the Boric Brothers enter the court, where they’ve grown to monstrous sizes, seemingly concerning Loid.

Spy x Family episode 22 then shifts to Yor and Anya, who are in a park playing tennis along with Bond. Yor seems distracted, not hearing Anya’s calling for her. She’s revealed to be thinking about Fiona and Loid, wondering what their relationship is and questioning if she will have to go back to a life where Yuri is constantly worried about her.

She questions killing Fiona to ensure it doesn’t happen but decides against it immediately after pondering upon it. Anya, having read Yor’s mind, pats her on the thigh and tells her it will be okay and not to worry. Yor questions if Anya knows what she’s thinking, prompting Anya to say that she’s sure Loid will come home with the tournament prize.

This calms Yor down as Spy x Family episode 22 returns to the tennis tournament, where Fiona reveals to Loid that she forgot to mention the lack of rules for the tournament. Doping, illegal moves, modified equipment, and more are all allowed in this tournament, with Fiona deducing that the Boric Brothers must have taken muscle enhancers.

The brothers are shown to be so monstrous in both strength and anger that the younger brother, Catan, rips apart one of the spectator fences around the court. Loid questions how they will be able to win while preserving their stamina, as the older brother Anan shows his strength by easily crushing a ball with two fingers.

The two brothers then approach Loid, with Anan telling him he smells like he wet his pants in an attempt to talk trash. He then turns his attention to Fiona, asking her if a cat has her tongue. This continues with additional, similar comments from the brothers until the camera zooms in on Fiona, showing her becoming angrier and angrier as their comments progress.

Spy x Family episode 22 then cuts to the end of the match, where Loid and Fiona were able to beat the brothers out for the win. The two brothers are shown to have ball-sized bruises all over their bodies, with the announcers congratulating the malice of Fiona’s play. This would seemingly imply that she continuously pelted the brothers until they could no longer compete.

Loid tells her she didn’t have to pelt them so many times, with Fiona just saying her hand slipped, which is obviously a lie. Meanwhile, Campbell’s group is commenting on how impressive Loid and Fiona are, with one of them suggesting that Campbell himself should be worried. However, he brushes this off without a second thought.

Spy x Family episode 22: Final match

Spy x Family episode 22 then quickly runs through the matches the pair had to win to get to the finals, before arriving at the finals themselves. The pair is asked to wait in a room for roughly 20 minutes before the match begins. Loid sits down on the couch, while Fiona comments on how close they are, as she internally wonders if Loid liked her “flawless plays.”

Loid, meanwhile, begins discussing their opponents, who are the teenage son and daughter of Campbell. Despite still being in high school, they have trained with the best tennis players since they were little. He also points out that since their father is running the tournament, they need to be on their guard in case any cheating takes place.

Fiona confidently proclaims that she will win in a matter of seconds, before pondering about how impressed Loid will be. Suddenly, he approaches her and grabs her hand, sending Fiona into an emotional tailspin. However, Spy x Family episode 22 sees Loid point out how torn up her hand is, telling her to take it easy despite her panic.

He reminds her that their opponents will not be easy, but she coldly tells him that she will be fine and that they should hurry and finish the mission. An incredibly serious Loid tells her that he’s seen countless comrades die falling prey to the same pitfalls, reminding her that spies are finished once they lose their cool.

Fiona agrees, before commenting on how despite his previous lessons that spies are expendable, he’s showing concern for her. She says he’s not playing fair, before chanting about how much she loves him while staring daggers at him. She then curses herself for pulling her hand away from Loid’s, before realizing that it stings a little from his warmth.

She then realizes what’s going on, which Loid also does based on him telling her to hold her breath and close her eyes. He deduces that the colorless and odorless gas is likely a non-lethal chemical agent, deducing that this is why the Campbells’ opponents thus far have seemed off their game.

Spy x Family Episode 22 then sees the two begin communicating via taps, as Loid tries to open the door before realizing it’s locked. He also realizes that while he can bust it open, he will have to attack whoever is standing guard, forcing him to fight a civilian. He suggests that they pretend to fall for their trap, but cover their skin and climb the lockers to lessen the effects.

Loid asks Fiona if she can last until they open the door, to which she says yes if it’s around 10 minutes. Spy x Family episode 22 then jumps forward to the final match, as Campbell celebrates his plan for everyone betting on Loid and Fiona being a success. Campbell, meanwhile, shares that he will be placing ten million Dalc on his children.

He shares his confidence in his children, Carrol and Kim, while Loid and Fiona share the issues they’re having as a result of the gas. Carrol, meanwhile, tells his sister that their father said they can stop acting like they’re struggling. Kim responds by calling her father annoying, before saying they should hurry up and bury Loid and Fiona.

Spy x Family episode 22 then sees the match begin, with Loid getting the first serve. Carrol calls it weak, before hitting a button on his racket which activates thrusters, launching the ball back to Loid and Fiona at ridiculous speeds. Fiona is unable to return the ball, instead launching it out of bounds.

Carrol teases his opponents, saying they shouldn’t call it unfair since it takes a lot of training to properly use the racket. Fiona then hits a ball that seems like it should score a point, but Kim hits a button on her racket which extends the neck into a whip-like tool. With this, she successfully hits the ball back over to Fiona and Loid’s side, seemingly beginning their domination.

Spy x Family episode 22 then sees the Campbells quickly dominate the first set, prompting the crowd to turn on Fiona and Loid. Campbell teases his friends who bet on the pair, while Loid and Fiona suspiciously nod at each other on their bench. The episode then begins with the next set, which starts off with Carrol’s rocket-powered serve.

Loid is able to return it, but Kim sends it back immediately. Thankfully, Fiona is able to cross in front of the ball shortly after and return it to their side. With momentum seemingly building, Loid and Fiona are finally able to get some points going against the Campbell siblings, eventually stealing three games.

This prompts an angry Carrol to look back at a man in a black suit sitting in front of a computer, seemingly nodding to give him a signal. Suddenly, as Fiona tries to hit a ball back, the ground beneath her sinks in a little bit, causing her to mishit the ball and send it sky-high out of bounds. Loid and Fiona deduce what’s happening, prompting Loid to say it’s not a problem and that he won’t let them win.

Spy x Family episode 22 then sees Loid take charge of the mission here, telling Fiona to keep an eye on his surroundings and support him. Fiona, meanwhile, calls this version of Loid the one she admired, the one she wanted to catch up to and stand beside.

She continues her monologue about her feelings for him, before standing by his side and saying they will crush their opponents together. The episode then concludes as Fiona once again proclaims her love for Loid, beginning the episode’s ending theme sequence.

The next episode is officially entitled THE UNWAVERING PATH.

Spy x Family episode 22: In summation

Spy x Family episode 22 is one of the most exciting episodes in a while for the series, featuring Loid on a brand-new mission. It’s also the first multi-episode mission since the Doggy Crisis arc, adding further excitement in the form of a new, long-term story.

The Spy x Family episode is also made hilarious by Fiona’s obsession with Loid throughout, taking every opportunity she can get to internally profess her love for him. It’s also exciting to see that this love isn’t just superficial, with this episode emphasizing that she finds something to love in both the domesticated Loid and the top-spy Twilight.

Spy x Family episode 22 is also intriguing as it continues to expand on the lore in the series’ world. Details surrounding the Zacharis Dossier help fans to understand the brutality of the war between Westalis and Ostania, which in turn further emphasizes why Loid’s dream is so important to him and why he takes his job so seriously.

Be sure to keep up with all Spy x Family anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

