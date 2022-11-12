Chainsaw Man Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023: Timing, streaming details, what to expect, and more

The Chainsaw Man Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage is set to begin at 3:35 PM JST on Sunday, December 18, 2022. With Jump Festa 2023 on the horizon and the series’ smash-hit anime adaptation expanding its fanbase greatly, plenty of fans are curious as to what this year’s Super Stage will have in store for them.

Unfortunately, as of this article’s writing, no rumors, leaks, or information have been announced regarding what the upcoming Chainsaw Man Super Stage has in store for fans. That being said, there are a few key things fans can count on, especially considering that the series’ main cast will be in attendance at the panel.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all release and timing information for the Chainsaw Man Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage, as well as speculates on what to expect and more.

Chainsaw Man Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage likely to focus on release information for anime’s 2nd cour

Start date and time, where to watch

The Chainsaw Man Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage will begin at 3:35 PM JST on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The panel will run for 40 minutes, ending at 4:15 PM JST per the official Jump Festa 2023 schedule. While possible, it’s unlikely that the panel will run longer due to the relatively shorter time between Super Stages by this point in the day.

Non-attendees can stream the specific Jump Festa 2023 events via Jump Festa’s official website, smartphone application, or YouTube channel. All three will provide access to all live-streamed events throughout the day, a category into which all Super Stages are expected to fall.

The panel is set to begin at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10:35 PM, Saturday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time: 1:35 AM, Sunday, December 18

Greenwich Mean Time: 6:35 AM, Sunday, December 18

Central European Time: 7:35 AM, Sunday, December 18

Indian Standard Time: 12:05 PM, Sunday, December 18

Philippine Standard Time: 2:35 PM, Sunday, December 18

Japanese Standard Time: 3:35 PM Sunday, December 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 5:05 PM, Sunday, December 18

What to expect and panel guests

First and foremost, fans can most definitely expect a question and answer session for the voice actors present at Chainsaw Man’s Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage. Kikunosoke Toya (Denji), Tomori Kusunoki (Makima), Shogo Sakata (Aki Hayakawa), and Fairouz Ai (Power) are all relatively new to the convention scene, especially Jump Festa.

As a result, fans will likely want to see a Q&A session done in some capacity, even if the Super Stage’s emcee is the one asking the questions. It’s likely that the aforementioned panel guests would also like to share some facts about themselves, growing their connection with fans and success in the industry in the process.

Beyond this, fans can primarily expect release information on the Chainsaw Man anime’s second cour to be the Super Stage’s primary focus. As of the writing of this article, no information about the second cour had been released. With the first cour set to wrap up right around the time of Jump Festa 2023, it’s the perfect time to let fans know when more of the series will be released.

There’s also the possibility that Tatsuki Fujimoto will make some sort of announcement regarding the manga’s current storylines, or potentially what may even be coming next at that time. However, considering how quiet Fujimoto typically is regarding the manga’s story, this is somewhat more farfetched than the nearly certain announcement of release information for the anime’s second cour.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

