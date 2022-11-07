Boruto & Naruto Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023: Timing, streaming details, what to expect, and more

The Boruto & Naruto Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage is set to begin at 3:35 PM JST on Saturday, December 17, 2022. As Jump Festa 2023 approaches, franchise fans continue to speculate and debate what this super stage has in store for them.

With no major news for creator Masashi Kishimoto's ninja-centric franchise in recent months, fans are expecting a big announcement at Jump Festa 2023.

Follow along as this article deconstructs the release and timing information for the Boruto & Naruto Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage, as well as what to expect and more.

Boruto & Naruto Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage likely to announce a new movie, series, and more

Start date and time, where to watch

The Boruto & Naruto Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage will begin at 3:35 PM JST on Saturday, December 17, 2022, as previously stated. According to Jump Festa's official website and schedule, the panel will last for forty minutes and end at 4:15 PM JST.

Non-attendees can, as in previous years, watch specific Jump Festa 2023 events via Jump Festa's official website, smartphone app, or YouTube channel. All three platforms will let you watch all of the live-streamed events that happen during the day.

The panel is scheduled to begin at the times listed below in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10:35 PM, Friday, December 16

Eastern Standard Time: 1:35 AM, Saturday, December 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 6:35 AM, Saturday, December 17

Central European Time: 7:35 AM, Saturday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 12:05 PM, Saturday, December 17

Philippine Standard Time: 2:35 PM, Saturday, December 17

Japanese Standard Time: 3:35 PM Saturday, December 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 5:05 PM, Saturday, December 17

What to expect and details about panel guests?

The voice actors for the main characters of both Naruto and Boruto have been announced as panel guests for the Boruto & Naruto Super Stage. This includes Yuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki, Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasuke Uchiha, and Chie Nakamura as Sakura Haruno.

Many are expecting major announcements for each series in the overarching franchise with the core casts of the Boruto and Naruto series present at the Super Stage. With a major announcement for the latter series officially teased at the Super Stage, many speculate that it could be a remake of the original Shippuden series, or even a new series altogether.

Fans are especially excited about this remake news because it would presumably and justifiably remove any and all filler episodes from the original adaptations. The Road of Naruto reanimated trailer for the original series, which was first released on the 20th anniversary of the anime's premiere, is heavily fueling such rumors.

One of the more exciting potential announcements for the former series could be the Sasuke Retsuden anime arc. With the light novel turned manga's story taking place in the Boruto timeline, this becomes even more plausible. The anime's reliance on filler arcs due to the manga's monthly release schedule, as well as the popularity of Sasuke as a character and the Retsuden manga, lends credence to this theory.

However, given the track record of the Boruto and Naruto franchises, a new Boruto film appears to be the most likely announcement. Likely another anime original production, such a film would be a classic Studio Pierrot choice, especially with projects like Bleach: TYBW on the horizon.

