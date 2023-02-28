Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 will be published in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 14. The chapter will be released on March 6, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s online platforms.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 is expected to focus on the ongoing battle between Yuji Itadori and Sukuna Ryomen. The chapter is inarguably one of the most anticipated chapters of the anime in recent times as readers are eagerly waiting for more details on Yuji’s true prowess.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 should focus on Yuji and Sukuna’s fight

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 214: Itadori faces a nightmare scenario when he battles Sukuna! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3ZdYwUS Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 214: Itadori faces a nightmare scenario when he battles Sukuna! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3ZdYwUS https://t.co/khRJFcuYlE

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 will be available for international readers on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, March 5

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, March 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, March 5

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, March 5

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, March 5

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, March 5

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, March 6

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215

Megumi's Domain (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 will likely mark the return of Megumi Fushiguro. The chapter may show the first conversation between Sukuna and Megumi in the former’s inner domain. Many fans have theorized that Sukuna may use Megumi’s incomplete Chimera Shadow Garden for this rendezvous, and in the process, the chapter may present a complete version of the domain.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 will also show the altercation between Yuji and Sukuna reaching a climax. Sukuna hinted in the previous episode that Yuji’s birth and existence may have a deeper mystery behind them than Akutami has alluded to thus far. It has always been a point of consternation in the fandom that despite Yuji being the protagonist of the series, very little is known about the boy’s history, especially when compared to the deuteragonist Megumi.

What most readers anticipate seeing in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 is Yuji’s Cursed Technique or his Domain Expansion. Gojo has previously stated that over time, Sukuna’s Cursed Technique will be imprinted on Yuji’s body. While many of Gojo’s foretellings have been proven false in the past, the fandom is still excited to see Yuji finally use a Cursed Technique.

Recap of chapter 214

Yuji vs Sukuna (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214, titled Fearsome Womb, Part 6, Sukuna bit off Hana Kurusu’s arm and fatally wounded her before throwing her off a building. Yuji, who was still standing after the previous chapter’s assault, was horrified by this and proceeded to attack Sukuna. The former showed his tremendous strength, which shocked Sukuna.

In fact, Yuji threw large chunks of concrete at the Curse and seemed unaffected by his attacks. Sukuna remembered Yuji’s true parentage and commented that Kenjaku did unpalatable things for the sake of his plans. After verbally degrading the boy, Sukuna used his Cleave on Yuji. However, while the attack sliced Yuji’s skin, the boy continued to move forward.

Sukuna wondered how Yuji could be so tough, before realizing that this is not the boy’s strength that has rendered his technique so weak. His own Cursed Energy output is frighteningly low, causing his fingers to freeze and Yuji to land a punch on him. This was due to Megumi slowly coming back to awareness and hindering Sukuna to help Yuji.

Poll : 0 votes