Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 hints that Toji might be able to beat Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215’s alleged spoilers and raw scans were released earlier this week, bringing some interesting developments in Yuji and co’s struggle against Sukuna. What is especially exciting is that fans will get to see Maki and Yuji team up against Sukuna in the upcoming issue, albeit for a brief few moments.

This aspect of the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 spoilers has started a significant discussion that is focused on none other than Toji Zenin. According to some fans, considering what Maki was able to do against Sukuna herself, Toji might actually be able to defeat Sukuna were he alive.

Follow along as this article breaks down exactly why some fans are asserting Toji’s potential victory while briefly recapping Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215’s alleged spoilers.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215’s alleged spoilers see Maki hold her own against Sukuna, suggest Toji may have won

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215’s alleged spoilers see the issue begin with a fish-like Cursed Spirit flying over the city. Kenjaku then gives Uraume a ride, seemingly in a hurry.

Meanwhile, Yuji’s punch connects with Sukuna, who hopes his Cursed Energy output won’t drop below 10 percent due to Megumi’s interference. He says that vessels, like everything else, need smoothing out. This is when Maki suddenly appears. She teams up with Yuji against Sukuna, whom the two briefly overwhelm.

Sukuna says Yuji is truly boring in the fight, while Maki rushes at him seemingly alone. She then launches Yuji at Sukuna for a combo attack, which he defends.

Sukuna realizes that Megumi’s body is rejecting him and limiting his Cursed Energy output because he is harming his friends.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 then allegedly sees Sukuna use a new Cursed Technique called Spider’s Thread, which breaks the ground apart and staggers Maki and Yuji. He punches Maki, but she’s unaffected.

Uraume then suddenly appears, using her Cursed Technique Frost Calm to freeze Yuji and Maki. She apologizes to Sukuna for potentially overstepping, but he instead praises her efforts.

Sukuna summons Nue and orders his bath to be prepared, with Uraume revealing that it’s already complete. As they hop on Nue to depart, with the Cursed Spirit earlier seemingly being taken by Kenjaku after dropping Uraume off, Yuji breaks out of his ice and shouts at Sukuna. However, since he’s powerless to stop their departure, he watches sadly as they fly away and comments on how pathetic he looks.

Why Toji might be able to defeat Sukuna

Before diving into why the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 spoilers suggest that Toji Zenin may have been able to defeat Sukuna, it’s worth mentioning that this is a hypothetical scenario.

Toji Zenin is dead by the time the series starts. While he does temporarily come back to life during the Shibuya Incident arc, this seems to be a one-off scenario that won’t be repeated.

Nevertheless, it’s an interesting bit of power-scaling that can be performed because of how Maki and Toji have been portrayed as near equals since the Perfect Preparation arc. Furthermore, it’s widely agreed upon that Toji is still slightly stronger than Maki currently is, which makes her performance versus Sukuna incredibly interesting.

As seen in the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 spoilers and raw scans, Maki was both able to damage Sukuna and take his attacks head-on without issue. Considering that Toji was stronger than Maki currently is at the time of his death, it’s entirely possible that he’d be able to defeat Sukuna. His extra combat experience relative to Maki’s may just be the deciding factor in this hypothetical matchup.

There’s also the fact that Toji had an inventory of Cursed Tools at his disposal, while Maki was primarily fighting Sukuna with her fists despite having a Cursed Tool of her own.

If Toji takes advantage of his Cursed Tools, it’s entirely possible that he could defeat Sukuna in combat. However, this is purely speculative, and it’s one bit of speculation that fans may never be able to get a straight answer on.

