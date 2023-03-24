Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 drops new key visual featuring Gojo and Geto

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is around the corner and the fanbase is elated to see the new key visual that was uploaded on Twitter moments ago. There is no doubt that the second season of the series is one of the most anticipated anime releases this year since it will be covering one of the most coveted sections of the story - The Shibuya Incident arc.

The fanbase took to the aforementioned social media platform to express their opinions on the key visual. Most manga readers will say that the key visual is slightly misleading in the way it has been designed.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Taking a look at the fans’ reaction to the new key visual

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest key visual has left the fanbase wanting more and the sense of anticipation continues to rise. Some believe that the key visual is slightly misleading due to the merriment that is being conveyed in the poster. One can see Gojo and Geto smiling while they stand next to each other.

leul_leul @needsleep0228 @SugoiLITE Not them making this arc seem like a happy ducky. DON'T BE FOOLED ANIME ONLYS @SugoiLITE Not them making this arc seem like a happy ducky. DON'T BE FOOLED ANIME ONLYS

Fans have commented stating that the key visual for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen gives them the impression that it’s a slice-of-life anime. The content of the upcoming episodes is quite contrary to what is being portrayed in the key visual since the Shibuya Incident arc is one of the most violent arcs in the series.

The Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase switched its attention to another character in the background. The person on the right is none other than Toji Fushiguro, Megumi Fushiguro's father. He is an incredibly powerful character who has a strong screen presence as well.

AnimeTV also uploaded the key visual on Twitter. However, they also stated that the fanbase can expect new information regarding the second season of the series. This information will be shared during the stage event that will be taking place in Anime Japan, a popular convention, which will take place on March 25 and March 26, 2022.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release details

It has been confirmed that the second season will be released in July 2023. However, the date was not mentioned when the teaser trailer was released. It is highly likely that the stage event at Anime Japan might provide us with the release date as well as the TV channels that will stream this in Japan. With that said, international fans can expect the series to be available on Netflix since they had the streaming rights for the first season as well.

