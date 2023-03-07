My Hero Academia chapter 383: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 383 is set to be released on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following the unpredictable return of Hitoshi Shinso, Eijiro Kirishima, and Gigantomachia in the previous issue, fans cannot wait to learn how they got to this point. They also want to know what All For One’s next move is now that he’s seemingly out of options.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to learn about either until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 383 becomes available. Fans do at least have official release information for the highly anticipated issue, with spoilers set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 383 while speculating on what to expect.

My Hero Academia chapter 383 set to focus on Kirishima and Shinso’s efforts up to this point, show All For One’s last efforts

Release date and time, where to read

Alan 🦁 @RealisticSK #MHA382



Not once but twice now has Shinso come in a clutch and managed to trick AFO



I know he’s mad as hell right now. Not once but twice now has Shinso come in a clutch and managed to trick AFOI know he’s mad as hell right now. #MHA382 Not once but twice now has Shinso come in a clutch and managed to trick AFOI know he’s mad as hell right now. https://t.co/4Nn3a4Xbbj

My Hero Academia chapter 383 will officially be released on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12:00 am JST.

For most international fans, the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Meanwhile, select international readers will see the issue arrive in the early morning hours of Monday, March 13, 2023, just like Japanese audiences. The exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series for free. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 383 is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, March 12

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, March 12

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, March 12

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, March 12

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, March 12

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, March 12

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, March 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, March 13

Chapter 382 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 382 saw Himiko Toga attempt to use Twice’s Quirk Double to clone League members Dabi, Tomura Shigaraki, and All For One. However, the clones were unable to use their Quirks. Fans later learned that this was due to the rules of Himiko Toga’s Transform Quirk transitively becoming a rule for her using Double. To prevent her from working around this, Tsuyu Asui and Ochaco Uraraka are now focusing on Toga.

The issue then shifted perspectives to Fumikage Tokoyami versus All For One, where the former was seemingly overpowering the latter with the help of several other Heroes. However, All For One eventually broke free, revealing himself to have reverted to his teenage years. He then tried to fly off to Shigaraki when he saw Gigantomachia on the horizon.

All For One ordered Machia to take care of the Pro Heroes pursuing him, but the giant launched a mountain at the villain instead. It was then revealed that Eijiro Kirishima and Hitoshi Shinso had found a way to put the beast under the power of the latter’s Quirk as the issue came to an end.

What to expect (speculative)

My Hero Academia chapter 383 is expected to continue focusing on All For One, whose options for survival and success are rapidly dwindling. Fans will likely see him attempt a desperate, last-ditch effort at victory or escape since getting to Shigaraki would be enough of a win for him in his current situation.

Readers may even see the popular theory of All For One stealing Hawks’ wings come true in the upcoming issue. With Dark Shadow no longer on the offensive, All For One has the opportunity to steal a Quirk if he can. Hawks’ Fierce Wings are also the most sensible choice, as it would allow All For One to fly away and defend himself simultaneously.

If All For One successfully escapes the Gunga battlefield, fans can expect a shift in perspective in My Hero Academia chapter 383 to Deku versus Shigaraki. Here, Deku will likely be notified of All For One’s imminent arrival, which will kickstart his own fight with Shigaraki in an excitingly high-stakes fashion.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes