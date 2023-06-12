Golden Kamuy season 4 casts the VA of Yamato from Naruto

While every anime series runs into issues at some point during the creative process, one of the most troubled anime projects of the last year has been Golden Kamuy season 4. First airing in October 2022, the season made it through its first 6 episodes before delaying the second half of the season due to the death of an unnamed main staff member.

The cast member was “indispensable” to the series production, thus forcing the production committee and animation studio Brains Base to delay the season. Thankfully, Golden Kamuy season 4 did restart its broadcast on April 3 of this year, starting from the first episode of the season, which is the 37th overall for the series.

With Golden Kamuy season 4 now cruising through the latter half of its episodes, fans are excitedly watching Sugimoto and Asirpa’s journey continue. Similarly, as the season progressed, numerous new characters were introduced, one of which has a voice actor that many Naruto fans may recognize.

Voice of Naruto’s Yamato cast in Golden Kamuy season 4 as newly-named Postman from Hell

The newly named postman from Hell, also known as Niheiji Nozawa, is set to be played by voice actor Rikiya Koyama in Golden Kamuy season 4. Koyama is best known as Yamato in Naruto Shippuden, Coyote Starrk in Bleach, Fukuro in Fairy Tail, and Kogoro Mouri in Case Closed. Lesser known roles include Deep Sea King from One Punch Man.

Fans of the series got to know about the announcement from the official website for the television anime series. The series is an adaptation of author and illustrator Satoru Noda’s manga of the same name, originally serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump manga from August 2014 to April 2022. Weekly Young Jump is Shueisha’s in-house seinen magazine.

As of March 2023, the series had over 24 million copies in circulation, making it one of the best-selling manga series. The series also won the 9th Manga Taisho in 2016 and the 22nd Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2018. Additionally, Viz Media has been publishing English translations of the manga in North America since June 2017.

The series is set in Japan during the aftermath of the Russo-Japanese War, primarily set in the Hokkaido area and surrounding regions. It follows the protagonist Saichi Sugimoto, a gold panner who works to send money back to the widow of his dead comrade. One day, Sugimoto learns of a gold discovery by a group of Ainu miners, one of whom betrayed the rest to hide the gold.

However, Japanese authorities caught the man and falsely claimed his execution, hiding him in Abashiri prison to torture the location out of him. Instead, the man tattooed a map of the gold on the bodies of several other inmates, who eventually escaped. Now Sugimoto and a young Ainu girl named Asirpa, whose father was one of the betrayed, search for the gold together.

