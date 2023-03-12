To Your Eternity season 3 announced just after the season 2 finale

On March 12, To Your Eternity season 3 was announced to be in production as soon as the final episode of the second season had finished airing. The announcement was made via the anime’s official account on Twitter, and minimal details regarding the production have been provided.

To Your Eternity is a fairly popular anime and the second season has been airing throughout the Fall 2022 and Winter 2023 sessions. The season ended at 7 pm JST on Sunday, March 12, concluding the Renril arc as well as Act 1 of the manga.

To Your Eternity season 3 announced to be in production and will cover the Second Act from the Manga

On Sunday, March 12 at 7.25 pm JST, the official Twitter account for the anime announced that To Your Eternity season 3 has been greenlit and will cover the This World Arc of the eponymous manga. However, the Tweet provided no further information regarding the studio, cast, or probable release window.

The anime has had a studio change between its first and second seasons. The first season was animated by Brain’s Base Studio while the second season was taken over by Studio Drive. The official announcement leaves it unspecified whether Drive will continue the animation of To Your Eternity season 3, or if another studio will step up.

Status of the Adaptation

The anime adaptation’s first season, by Brain’s Base, ran from Apr 12 to Aug 30, 2021, while the second season by Drive ran from Oct 23, 2022, to Mar 12, 2023. Both seasons consist of 20 episodes each. the first season covered the first five arcs of the First Act, while season 2 adapted the remaining four arcs and closed the First Act of the series.

To Your Eternity season 3 is likely to consist of 20 episodes as well and will begin the Second Act: Present Day. It will definitely cover the 10th arc of the series, This World/Modern Day, leaving the fate of the ongoing 11th arc of the manga unclear.

More about To Your Eternity

@gus | ⚪ #ToYourEternity S2 on air! @Agus_TYE (+) Color page from the manga Fumetsu no Anata e (To Your Eternity) published in issue 46 of Weekly Shonen Magazine, which commemorates the climax of the current story arc, also known as the "Modern Day Arc" Here are some leaks and spoilers from chapter 165.1 published today..(+) Color page from the manga Fumetsu no Anata e (To Your Eternity) published in issue 46 of Weekly Shonen Magazine, which commemorates the climax of the current story arc, also known as the "Modern Day Arc" Here are some leaks and spoilers from chapter 165.1 published today..🔥(+) https://t.co/FWUdowVKCz

To Your Eternity, or Fumetsu no Anata e, is adapted from the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Oima, who has also written A Silent Voice (Koe no Katachi). It has been serialized in Kodansha Publications’ Weekly Shonen Magazine since November 2016 and consists of 164 chapters (138 full-length and 26 additional issues) as of march 2023.

Kodansha Publications lists the synopsis of the manga thus:

“A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well…”

To Your Eternity revolves around an immortal extra-terrestrial being who later meets a kind boy in the Arctic. After the boy’s passing, the being takes his appearance and is later named Fushi. The series spans generations and chronicles Fushi’s meetings with a varied cast of characters and his ongoing fight against the Nokkers.

