Will there be a To Your Eternity Season 3? Explained

To Your Eternity's plot has captivated the audience so thoroughly that it is sometimes regarded as the hidden treasure of anime.

The first season ended with fans devastated due to Pioran's death. However, since the makers announced the second season right at the conclusion of the first one, fans were somewhat comforted.

Now that the second season is also towards its end, fans are anticipating an announcement for season three of To Your Eternity. There has been no official confirmation concerning the renewal of season three yet, but there are rumors that there is a strong probability of the anime getting a new season.

To Your Eternity: There is a good chance of receiving a season three

Right after the end of season one of To Tour Eternity, fans received the news of season twom which premiered on October 23, 2022, and is still ongoing. The second installment of the anime has already aired 17 episodes indicating the season is now near its conclusion.

There hasn't been any official announcement from the show's creators, but there is speculation that the anime is likely to get a second season. Following the pattern of the previous season, there is a good likelihood that season three will be revealed right as season two concludes.

Why there is a high chance of getting a season three?

Brandon @AH_Brandon Vinland Saga & To Your Eternity season 2 give me life this anime season. Two masterpieces airing one day after the other. Vinland Saga & To Your Eternity season 2 give me life this anime season. Two masterpieces airing one day after the other. https://t.co/NPS87KJM7I

The second season of To Your Eternity has thrilled fans to no end. Due to the anime series' growing popularity, when its second season was launched, it created immense hype among fans all over the world.

To Your Eternity's first season was such a tremendous success that the series' makers immediately renewed the series. It is not a rare phenomenon, when a series becomes a big hit, it is repeatedly renewed by the studio.

Fushi, as seen in the anime To Your Eternity (image via Brain's Base)

Most importantly, it is based on a Japanese manga series of the same name. The manga is written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Oima, and still has several chapters to be animated and featured in the anime. Thus, there is a good chance that a new season of To Your Eternity will be released.

Lastly, there has been no official confirmation concerning the series coming to an end. Needless to say, this is a big relief to the fans who are taking it as a positive sign that they will get a new season.

What is the anime about?

ジェニー ロディソン 🏳️‍⚧️ @BenRoddison [Series] To Your Eternity (Season 1 - 2021) - Rewatch

Brilliant show, really emotional, great action, writing, characters and music. Was quite slow though and the prison arc wasn't that interesting to me.

8.5/10 [Series] To Your Eternity (Season 1 - 2021) - RewatchBrilliant show, really emotional, great action, writing, characters and music. Was quite slow though and the prison arc wasn't that interesting to me.8.5/10 https://t.co/jHlaErXsU1

Based on the manga series To Your Eternity, the anime portrays the story of an immortal being named Fushi who can take on various forms and use each of their unique natural abilities.

Fushi eventually takes the form of a white-haired boy who has been abandoned. Along with the boy's white wolf, Fushi embarks on an endless journey in quest of fresh encounters, destinations, and individuals.

Throughout the journey, the lifeless being evolved and stimulated as it discovered what it means to be a true human. The story perfectly portrays the understanding of human life and human behavior.

The author's own grandmother's passing served as inspiration for the story. Fushi is a unique fictional character created by Ooima who is initially projected as lifeless. However, he progressively acquires an identity and personality through interactions with humans.

Needless to say, the show has caught people's hearts and they are eagerly awaiting the news of a new season to go on more adventures with Fushi.

Poll : 0 votes