To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17: Renril faces huge loss, Kahaku's Nokker starts acting up

With the release of To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17, fans of the series finally got to see Fushi getting suspicious of Bon as he was sure his friend was hiding something from him. Meanwhile, Renril faced a huge loss which Messar was unwilling to accept, however, he was left with no other option.

The previous episode saw Fushi's friends getting resurrected as they were now immortal and could be revived upon getting killed. While he was happy at first, the repeated deaths and revival of his friends led him to become saddened by their meaningless lives. By the end of the episode, Kahaku's left arm started to act up.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17: March comes to Fushi's rescue

Bon as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17, titled What You Want to Protect, opened with Kahaku urging Bon to reveal Fushi's powers to him as it was bad that Bon was using Fushi according to his needs.

Elsewhere, Messar finally headed to meet Princess Alme after defeating a few Nokkers. However, by the time the king had died as Alme had a message for Messar from the king. He wanted Messar and Alme to protect the kingdom as siblings. Given that Alme previously did not know that they were siblings, it was a shock to her.

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17 (Image via Studio Drive)

At the same time, Fushi tried to revive March after he saw her handprint on a wall. He failed, after which he tried to protect Renril, but was getting mentally tired due to the constant exhaustion from extending his roots and fighting the Nokkers.

At one point, he had to transport Hairo to the church, for which he had to kill him and restore him at the location. However, the onlookers labeled him as a murderer.

Princess Alme as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17 (Image via Studio Drive)

Elsewhere, by the time Messar managed to find Princess Alme, she was at the edge of the balcony about to die by suicide. Messar managed to rescue her, however, she was already infected by a Nokker, following which she passed away. Messar immediately summoned Fushi to revive her, but he failed.

Fushi then questioned Bon about his resurrection ability, but he delayed answering the question. Bon then headed to meet Messar to confirm that Alme's spirit had left the world and could be seen nowhere around.

Messar and Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17 (Image via Studio Drive)

Fushi then went to meet Kahaku's Nokker, but it seemed like Fushi was too worse for wear and wanted some rest. Thus, Kahaku decided to defeat Kai and head back to the Wise Man's home to cook him a meal.

By the time it was for dinner, Fushi brought all of his immortal friends to the dining table, however, a fight broke out between Kahaku's Nokker and the immortal friends, following which Kahaku came to apologize to Fushi.

Kahaku as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

However, Fushi was too tired as Kahaku offered to help him rest. Just then, Kahaku's Nokker started attacking Fushi, aiming to devour all of his forms. Just then, March reached their location as she was there to save her "son."

Final thoughts on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17

March as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17 saw March finally locating Fushi after looking for him for so long. It has been two centuries since both of them had seen each other. Thus, it was meant to be a touching reunion. However, it was far more disturbing than it ever could have been.

