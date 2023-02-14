To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17 will be released on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 7 pm JST on NHK E TV. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Viewers in South and South East Asia can stream it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw Fushi fighting the Nokkers on his own, soon after which his friends - Kai, Hairo, and Messar - resurrected as they explained to him how he could revive them. Later, Kahaku's left arm started acting up, following which he was tied down by Renril's soldiers.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17: Bon will reveal Fushi's power of resurrection

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned above, To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17, titled What You Want to Protect, will be released on February 19, 2023, at 7 pm JST. However, the release date and time will vary for viewers across different time zones.

As such, the upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, February 19

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, February 19

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, February 19

British Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, February 19

Central European Time: 12 pm, Sunday, February 19

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm, Sunday, February 19

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, February 19

Australian Central Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Sunday, February 19

The series will first air on NHK E-TV in Japan, following which it will be available to stream on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Laftel.

For international fans, To Your Eternity season 2 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. Apart from this, the anime will be free to stream on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel in select countries in South and South East Asia.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17?

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 17, titled What You Want to Protect, will see Fushi wondering about what Kahaku said, as he called the pain Fushi felt, a curse. Thus, following Kahaku's request, Bon is set to reveal the secret behind immortality to Fushi.

Elsewhere, as the battle reaches a critical state, danger approaches Princess Alme as she goes missing after her father, the king of Renril, passed away in front of her. Thus, Messar will be looking for her.

Recap of To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 16, titled Three Eternal Warriors, saw Fushi fighting the Nokkers on his own. He kept providing weapons and reloading them for the Renril soldiers all while fighting off the Nokkers by repeatedly changing his form.

As he was about to get defeated, Kai, Messar, and Hairo resurrected as they described themselves as Fushi's deathless allies. Later, Kahaku was tied down by Renril soldiers after his left arm attacked a woman. Kahaku then questioned Fushi's fate, following which, the latter saw a print of March's palm on a wall.

