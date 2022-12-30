4 Fall 2022 Anime that disappointed everyone (and 4 that exceeded all expectations)

The Fall 2022 Anime season has finally come to a close as fans look forward to a new season. While Fall 2022 had some really good anime coming out, it is disappointing to say that some long-awaited anime did not live up to its hype and expectations.

Meanwhile, there were several anime that came out that exceeded all expectations. While fans expected them to do well, it seems like their studios went above and beyond to give fans good adaptations of the stories. That being said, let's look at the four Fall 2022 anime that disappointed everyone and four that exceeded all expectations.

My Hero Academia season 6 and three other Fall 2022 Anime that disappointed everyone

1) Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Double

Hana Uzaki, as seen in Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Double (Image via ENGI)

While Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Double wasn't that bad, it fell short compared to its first season, which managed to get anime fans to indulge in the series.

The second season focused a lot on Hana Uzaki's family. Thus, it was quite different from its first season, which focused on Uzaki and her exploits with her senpai Shinichi Sakurai. Storywise, the season did see some progress. However, it didn't meet the audience's expectations.

2) My Hero Academia season 6

Izuku Midoriya, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 saw the beginning of the war between the Heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front. The same had been hyped up since the previous season when Hawks began his role as a double agent.

However, Studio Bones has, up till now, not managed to get the audience riled up. There were several scenes that missed the mark with the fans, especially Katsuki Bakugo: Rising and Shigaraki's new form.

3) To Your Eternity season 2

Fushi, as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 is still ongoing, as fans would agree that it is far from what they got in the first season. The first season, produced by Brain's Base, managed to enthrall fans through its emotional plotline. However, the second season has yet to reach that level.

Studio Drive is producing the second season, with the anime currently adapting the Renril Arc. Fans can expect some new plotlines with the second half of To Your Eternity season 2 set to air on January 1.

4) Housing Complex C

A still from Housing Complex C (Image via Akatsuki)

While Housing Complex C was a Horror anime, it failed to hit the mark as it came out to be very sub-par for anyone who watched it. The series has been bombarded with bad reviews, as one may only be intrigued to watch it to see what went wrong in the anime.

The good thing is that one can watch Housing Complex C in less than an hour, as it only has four episodes.

Bocchi the Rock! and three other anime that exceeded all expectations

1) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Ichigo Kurosaki, as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Bleach is a Big-Three anime and is bound to receive praise from its fans, Studio Pierrot's work in the series' final arc has been commendable.

The studio, under the supervision of Mangaka Tite Kubo, has gone above and beyond to deliver Bleach like never before. The animation was on-point as each episode felt movie-like, while the episodes cut down on gag moments to fit in more with the situation the characters were faced with.

2) Bocchi the Rock!

Bocchi the Rock! follows the story of anxious Hitori "Bocchi" Gotou, who wants to make friends and perform live with a band.

It seems like the CloverWorks staff poured their hearts and souls into it, as no one expected it to do this well within the community. The fans loved it as it beautifully portrayed a person with social anxiety trying to make a name for herself in something as social as performing in a live band.

3) Akiba Maid War

A still from Akiba Maid War (Image via P.A. Works)

Akiba Maid War was an expected anime to come out so well. P.A. Works managed to come out with a wonderful original action-comedy story for it.

While the series was actually a parody of organized crime, it dealt with the same really well without completely mocking the genre. That being said, it was pretty odd to see the employees at maid cafes being at war against each other.

4) Mob Psycho 100 III

Shigeo Kageyama, as seen in Mob Psycho 100 III (Image via Bones)

While Studio Bones has always done a good job with Mob Psycho 100, fans didn't expect the studio to do the final season so exceptionally well.

Mob Psyco 100 III was easily the best season of the series, as it saw the protagonist Shigeo Kageyama grow out of his shell. He not only made amends to his friends but also learned to accept himself and his powers while also confessing his feelings to his crush, all in the same season.

