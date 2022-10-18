Housing Complex C episode 3 review - Kan gets accused of everything, Taka disappears

The previous episode of Housing Complex C saw how senior residents and interns had difficulty getting along. Momo and her son’s disappearance out of thin air was just the beginning of what came next. Although Kan came under suspicion for dumping dead animals, he was soon proven innocent as he removed the dead animals lying outside Kimi’s apartment.

Kimi and Yuri tried to get the tenants along by organizing a shaved ice party. However, everything went downhill after a dead animal carcass was found inside the syrup. Episode 3 continued the feud between the interns and the senior residents and made a significant revelation regarding the sacred shrine, which Taka discovered.

This article will briefly summarize Housing Complex C episode 3 titled The Wheel Comes Full Circle by dividing it into three narratives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Housing Complex C episode 3.

Housing Complex C episode 3 highlights

Interns and senior resident’s unceasable altercation

Housing Complex C episode 3 kicked off with Kobayashi worried about Yoshiken’s whereabouts after finding the same moss he saw at Momo’s house. Senior residents blamed the interns for putting the animal carcass in the syrup and despised Taka for defending them. Rubel, on the other hand, exclaimed that Taka had pulled such a thing, presuming he was involved in dark rituals.

Both sides started throwing racial slurs at each other, with Kimi stopping them. Later, Taka showed his research on the incidents happening in Kurosaki to Kobayashi and told him that someone didn’t want Kimi’s party to go well. The latter inferred Wada to be the one since, from day one, she had been aggravated over the interns' customs and rituals.

However Taka denied it because as per his research, Wada was innocent. He further explained to Kobayashi that the pranks follow the ancient song of Kurosaki's funeral, in which moss and piles of fish are essential elements.

Taka locates the sacred shrine

Taka discovers the ancient shrine is at the very housing complex c (Image via Akatsuki)

Wada told Keko that she would help her by keeping track of the daily reports by the watch captain. Yuri was aware that Kimi was heartbroken by the incident, so she asked her to join her in finding the perpetrator. Both of them went around the building to get intel from the residents but got nothing that might even give them a good start in their case.

Returning to her apartment with Yuri, Kimi found blood splashes and feathers outside her door. Suddenly, a noise from downstairs caught their attention, and they rushed towards it. Kimi found the watch captains beating Kan for carrying dead animals.

The former tried to defend the latter by telling the watch captains that he was just removing the dead animals outside of her apartment, which surprised Kobayashi, as she knew it all along. Rubel tried to defend Kan, but he got frustrated and left without saying a word.

Later that night, while leaving the housing complex c with all his belongings, Rubel crossed paths with Taka. The latter promised the former that he’d tell no one about this. Suddenly, the rainbow above the building caught Taka’s attention, and he instantly rushed towards the torii gates to get a better view.

Eventually, Taka deduced that the torii led to the Kurokado, the black gate that makes the housing complex c the very spot for the ancient shrine. He ran towards where he lectured Kimi on mismatched buttons and discovered the sacred stones by removing the thick layer of moss.

Kimi and Yuri make a shocking discovery

Yuri trying her best to translate the drawings on the wall (Image via Akatsuki)

Seichi asked Kimi to stay inside her apartment with her mother as it wasn’t safe for her to hang out alone. Later, Kobayashi and Kan joined Kimi and Yuri. After Kobayashi left, Kan stayed with the girls to tell them his story about his country. At sunset, Kan asked Kimi to take him to Taka’s apartment to seek his advice.

Kimi felt something strange outside Taka’s apartment and rushed towards the storeroom, hoping to find him. The three of them found the drawings torn down. Kan spots a wall with a similar marking to Taka’s rock. Assuring she would be fine, Kimi went inside the hole in the wall and discovered a small room, bringing tears to her eyes.

Yuri also entered the room through the hole and was shocked by everything. She started translating the drawings on the wall, and suddenly, Kimi stopped her because it was painful for her to hear. The latter received visions of the past after the former promised to protect her as a big sister.

Looking at the moss around the room, Kimi bid goodbye to Taka in a soft tone, exited the room along with Yuri, and said to Kan that they should leave. After Kimi reached her apartment, she started talking to her mother, who turned out to be a plant with a human fetus on its root.

Final thoughts on Housing Complex C episode 3

The third episode of Housing Complex C made significant revelations that caught viewers out of the blue. Taka had been researching the history of Kurosaki, its rituals, and the ancient civilization that resided there. He found nothing but clues which weren’t enough. However, one of his lectures on “optical illusion” paved the road, which helped him discover the sacred shrine at the housing complex c.

It is no wonder that Kimi has something to do with the ancient Kurosaki, as she often gets visions of her past life. Kimi is aware of everything that’s been going around, from dead animals lying in front of her apartment to people disappearing. She knew that the moss found inside the room was Taka’s remnants.

Fans were curious to see Kimi’s mother but were terrified after they found out that she was a strange fetus growing at the root of a plant inside a glass jar. As Kurosaki's secrets get disclosed one after the other, fans can expect that the upcoming episodes of Housing Complex C will eventually reveal the truth behind the strange incidents.

