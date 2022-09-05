The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 release date, new key visual announced

Five years after its initial release, The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 is scheduled to be released in April 2023. This was announced by TWIN ENGINE following a special live event, which featured a new teaser trailer and key visual.
The new season is set to be based in London as fans will finally get to witness the much-awaited College arc. And unlike the first season, which was produced by WIT Studio, The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 will be produced by Studio Kafka.
The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Teaser Trailer and key visual reveal the release date, cast, and staff members
The teaser trailer was released at the end of a special live event by TWIN ENGINE as the main cast members, Atsumi Tanezaki and Ryota Takeuchi, gave us their beautiful take on the new season. The anime is set to be released in April 2023, as the new staff under Studio Kafka are currently working on it.
During the live event, Ryota Takeuchi revealed how things will be more lively in season 2, projecting a different atmosphere altogether. Meanwhile, Atsumi Tanezaki revealed how Chise will come into contact with more people this season.
The anime is going to be broadcast on TOKYO MX and BS11. In addition, the same will be made available to watch on Prime Video and Hikari TV on the same day as the TV release.
The PV was illustrated by the original creator Kore Yamazaki, while OAD series director Kazuaki Terasawa and chief animation director Kohei Tokuoka came out with special illustrations following the announcement.
Cast Members
For now, only the reprising cast members have been announced for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2. So, without a doubt, Atsumi Tanezaki and Ryota Takeuchi will continue their roles as Chise Hatori and Elias Ainsworth.
Moreover, Koki Uchiyama and Aya Endo will voice Ruth and Silky, respectively. Lastly, we will have Satoshi Hino as Mikhail Renfred and Mutsumi Tamura as Alice.
Staff Members and Production Details
- Director: Kazuaki Terasawa
- Screenplay: Aya Takahane / Yoko Yonaiyama / Chiaki Nishinaka
- Character Design: Hirotaka Kato
- Chief Animation Directors: Kohei Tokuoka
- Color Design: Yuko Kobari
- Art Director: Seiki Tamura
- Director of Photography: Asayo Suzuki
- CGI Director: Katsuaki Miyaji
- Special effects: Chiptune
- Editor: Daisuke Imai
- Scored by: Junichi Matsumoto
- Music Production: FlyingDog
- Sound Director: Shoji Hata
- Sound Effects: Noriko Izumo
- Sound Production: Sound team・Don Juan
- Animation Production: Studio KAFKA
The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 1 set to rebroadcast
Before the release of The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 in April 2023, season 1 will be re-broacast from October 2022. The anime will be releasing one episode every Thursday starting October 6 on TOKYO MX at 22:00 JST. The same will also be broadcast on BS11 every Friday starting October 7 at 23:00 JST.
