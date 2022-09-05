The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 release date, new key visual announced

Five years after its initial release, The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 is scheduled to be released in April 2023. This was announced by TWIN ENGINE following a special live event, which featured a new teaser trailer and key visual.

The new season is set to be based in London as fans will finally get to witness the much-awaited College arc. And unlike the first season, which was produced by WIT Studio, The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 will be produced by Studio Kafka.

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Teaser Trailer and key visual reveal the release date, cast, and staff members

The teaser trailer was released at the end of a special live event by TWIN ENGINE as the main cast members, Atsumi Tanezaki and Ryota Takeuchi, gave us their beautiful take on the new season. The anime is set to be released in April 2023, as the new staff under Studio Kafka are currently working on it.

During the live event, Ryota Takeuchi revealed how things will be more lively in season 2, projecting a different atmosphere altogether. Meanwhile, Atsumi Tanezaki revealed how Chise will come into contact with more people this season.

The anime is going to be broadcast on TOKYO MX and BS11. In addition, the same will be made available to watch on Prime Video and Hikari TV on the same day as the TV release.

The PV was illustrated by the original creator Kore Yamazaki, while OAD series director Kazuaki Terasawa and chief animation director Kohei Tokuoka came out with special illustrations following the announcement.

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Special Illustration (Image by Studio Kafka)

Cast Members

For now, only the reprising cast members have been announced for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2. So, without a doubt, Atsumi Tanezaki and Ryota Takeuchi will continue their roles as Chise Hatori and Elias Ainsworth.

Moreover, Koki Uchiyama and Aya Endo will voice Ruth and Silky, respectively. Lastly, we will have Satoshi Hino as Mikhail Renfred and Mutsumi Tamura as Alice.

Staff Members and Production Details

Director Kazuaki Terasawa and Character Designer Hirotaka Kato (Image via TWIN ENGINE)

Director: Kazuaki Terasawa

Screenplay: Aya Takahane / Yoko Yonaiyama / Chiaki Nishinaka

Character Design: Hirotaka Kato

Chief Animation Directors: Kohei Tokuoka

Color Design: Yuko Kobari

Art Director: Seiki Tamura

Director of Photography: Asayo Suzuki

CGI Director: Katsuaki Miyaji

Special effects: Chiptune

Editor: Daisuke Imai

Scored by: Junichi Matsumoto

Music Production: FlyingDog

Sound Director: Shoji Hata

Sound Effects: Noriko Izumo

Sound Production: Sound team・Don Juan

Animation Production: Studio KAFKA

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 1 set to rebroadcast

Still from The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 teaser trailer (Image via Studio Kafka)

Before the release of The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 in April 2023, season 1 will be re-broacast from October 2022. The anime will be releasing one episode every Thursday starting October 6 on TOKYO MX at 22:00 JST. The same will also be broadcast on BS11 every Friday starting October 7 at 23:00 JST.

