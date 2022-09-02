Haikyuu!! 10th Chronicle Art Book releases new illustrations of Natsu Hinata, epilogue chapter, and more

Haikyuu!! completed its 10th anniversary in 2022 and announced ten new projects to be in the works during Jump Festa 2022. Till now, Mangaka Haruichi Furudate has released several illustrations for the event, followed by a special exhibition and the recent announcement of the two-part "Haikyuu!! FINAL" film project, which is scheduled to be released in August 2023.

But celebrations still seem to be going strong, with the series releasing an official memorial book on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Haikyuu!! manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Haikyuu!! 10th Chronicle Art Book celebrates the series with new illustrations and merchandise

Furudate’s illustrations of Natsu

tricia 🌺 @todokugou I JUST WOKE UP FROM MY NAP AND OMG? CAPTAIN NATSU? I JUST WOKE UP FROM MY NAP AND OMG? CAPTAIN NATSU? https://t.co/XwIWlJYfNx

Fans are thrilled upon realizing that the 10th Chronicle Art Book contains several new illustrations by Furudate, including one showing the Niiyama High School girls' volleyball team, with Shoyo Hinata's sister, Natsu, as captain. The series provided glimpses of the younger Hinata sibling casually tossing a volleyball with her older brother. During Hinata's Nationals match, the series showed her being fiercely supportive of him.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Short illustration of Hinata & Natsu

From Haikyuu 10th Chronicle Mag Short illustration of Hinata & Natsu From Haikyuu 10th Chronicle Mag https://t.co/bL10x9GM8I

This new illustration suggests that her brother inspired her to play the sport herself. Judging by her position as captain, Natsu also seems to have the talent for it. The book also features a rough sketch of Shoyo and Natsu playing volleyball, with the latter struggling to receive the ball she spikes.

Cover illustration and new epilogue chapter

10th Chronicle cover illustration (Image via Haruichi Furudate/Shueisha)

The art book features several major Haikyuu!! characters on the cover and a rough sketch of the official colored illustration. Hinata in Asas Sao Paulo, Kageyama in Ali Roma, and Tsukishima in the Sendai Frog jerseys are the most prominent on the cover.

The epilogue is a continuation of the 10th-anniversary special one-shot released online in April 2022, titled "Special One-Shot: A Party Reignited." It showcased a promotional volleyball match set up by Kuro, with Hinata and Kageyama on opposite sides of the court.

Official merchandise

ちぇる 🛌 chel @palaboras aaaa my haikyuu 10th anniversary chronicle bundle is here!!!!!! aaaa my haikyuu 10th anniversary chronicle bundle is here!!!!!! https://t.co/LRvHWFpBvP

The Haikyuu!! 10th Anniversary Art Book also comes with a set of official goodies and merchandise, including thirty acrylic character stands, assorted photo cards, and pins for the Schweiden Adlers and the MSBY Black Jackals. The Art Book comes in two versions, with the 10th Chronicle bundle being sold on a made-to-order basis and the regular bundle being available in stores in Japan.

In conclusion

Haikyuu!! is one of the most beloved sports anime of recent times, and with the original manga completed, fans are always excited to receive new content. Seeing Natsu Hinata as the high school volleyball team captain has prompted many fans to hope for more illustrations of the siblings playing together, with many even wondering if Furudate will someday create a sequel series featuring the younger Hinata sibling.

Even if that possibility remains in the distant future, for now, fans can still look forward to the upcoming two-part movie project, which will pick up where season 4 left off, starting with the much-anticipated Karasuno v. Nekoma match.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das