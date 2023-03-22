Vinland Saga season 2 episode 12: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 12 is set to release on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:30 am JST. After the shocking tease from Canute at the end of the previous episode, it seems as though the series will be focusing on Canute for quite some time in the upcoming installment of the show. In fact, it seems likely that fans won’t be returning to Ketil’s farm until Canute’s plan is enacted.

As a result, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get on the upcoming episode to see exactly what Canute’s next move is. Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 12 as yet. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 12 likely to see Olmar join Kingsguard, Canute set his plan into action

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 12 likely to see Olmar join Kingsguard, Canute set his plan into action

Release date and time, where to watch

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 12 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 am JST on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window.

A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 12 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Monday, March 27

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Monday, March 27

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, March 27

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, March 27

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, March 27

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, March 27

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am, Tuesday, March 28

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 am, Tuesday, March 28

Season 2 episode 11 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 11 began with Canute and Wulf sparring with one another, with Canute eventually winning the round. Canute was then seen speaking with Gunnar about a funds issue, with Gunnar suggesting that they raise taxes. However, Canute instead suggested requisitioning land, viewing this as preferable to raising taxes.

Ketil and Olmar were then seen arriving in the area, where the latter caused them to run into Leif Ericson. Here, Leif finally learned of the true Thorfinn’s location, but was unfortunately told by his ship’s captain that he needed to find another way to Ketil’s farm. Ketil, Thorgil, and Olmar were then granted an audience with King Canute, where Olmar asked to join the Kingsguard.

Canute told Olmar that he’ll have an answer tomorrow morning, as Thorgil and Olmar are seen partying while Ketil is in bed. The episode then shifted perspectives to Canute, where he spoke with Wulf about Olmar’s potential usefulness. The episode then ended with Canute sharing his plan to take over Ketil’s farm.

What to expect from episode 12 (speculative)

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 12 will most likely continue to focus on Canute as he takes over Denmark from his late brother Harald. Likewise, fans are unlikely to see Thorfinn and Einar reappear in the coming episode. As of this article’s writing, it seems that the series won’t return viewers to Thorfinn and Einar until Canute is fully ready to take over Ketil’s farm.

If the episode moves quickly enough for Canute to fully execute his plan, fans may see Thorgil forced to choose sides between his king and his family. Given how Ketil has commented on him throughout the season, it’s also somewhat unclear exactly which side Thorgil would choose. Even if this choice doesn’t need to be made in the coming episode, it likely will be made in the near future.

