Rurouni Kenshin anime announces release window

Twitter user and reputable general anime and manga news source @WSJ_Manga (Shonen Jump News) recently revealed the alleged release window of the new Rurouni Kenshin anime. Set to begin broadcasting in July 2023 according to the official Oricon website, fans are excitedly celebrating the imminent arrival of the series.

2023’s Rurouni Kenshin anime series is set to be a remake of the original, which in turn was an adaptation of the manga series written and illustrated by Nobuhiro Watsuki.

While the original series was unfortunately rife with filler episodes and content, it was nevertheless an incredibly beloved 90s anime series, comparable to the likes of Dragon Ball Z and Sailor Moon.

Rurouni Kenshin anime series finally gets official release date from Oricon news

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga



oricon.co.jp/news/2272553/ Rurouni Kenshin New TV Anime is scheduled to start broadcasting in July 2023. Rurouni Kenshin New TV Anime is scheduled to start broadcasting in July 2023.oricon.co.jp/news/2272553/ https://t.co/dypJ9VEepP

Presumably being a fillerless adaptation, the remake of the television anime adaptation of Watsuki’s beloved Rurouni Kenshin series will likely adapt the manga’s canon directly, with no additional plot lines, characters, or events within.

The remake was first announced in September 2022 at the Aniplex Online Fest 2022. A trailer, the main staff, and the main cast for the remake were revealed, as well as a 2023 premiere on Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming block.

Liden Films will be animating the series, with Hideyo Yamamoto directing and Terumi Nishii designing the characters. Hideyuki Kurata, meanwhile, is in charge of the series composition, with Yu Takami composing the music.

Soma Saito stars as the eponymous protagonist Kenshin Himura, with Rie Takahashi co-starring as Kaoru Kamiya. December 2022 saw Taku Yashiro cast as Sannosuke Sagara, and Makoto Koichi cast as Yahiko Myojin.

. @prymbanega @WSJ_manga I can’t wait to experience this story again man one of the best series out there imo @WSJ_manga I can’t wait to experience this story again man one of the best series out there imo

The latest news from Oricon confirms the above cast, staff, and studio information, also revealing the planned July 2023 premiere window for Rurouni Kenshin for the first time. Two separate trailers have been released for the series so far, with fans heavily speculating that a third will premiere at Anime Japan 2023 later this week.

The series is set during the 11th year of the Meiji period in Japan (year 1878 on a Gregorian calendar), and follows former Bakumatsu assassin Hitokiri Battosai. After his work against the bakufu, Battosai disappears and becomes the eponymous Himura Kenshin, a wandering swordsman who protects the people of Japan and vows never to take another life.

Kenshin eventually meets Kamiya Kaoru, helping her defeat someone claiming to be Battosai who is tarnishing the name of the swordsmanship school she teaches. This begin’s the two’s adventures with one another, which sees Kenshin make friends and enemies alike as he tries to commit to his new way of life.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes