10 pairs of Blue Lock and Haikyuu characters who have the same voice

Many voice actors in various anime, such as Blue Lock and Haikyuu, play multiple roles. Sometimes actors have that voice that is instantly recognizable like Steven Blum (Spike Spiegel, Roger Smith) or the late Kevin Conroy (Batman); other times they have the range to spare like Chris Sabat (Vegeta, All Might).

The point is that many voice actors will lend their voices to multiple anime and will frequently appear on other related shows. Blue Lock and Haikyuu are considered to be in the same genre of sports anime, despite featuring different sports, so it's not surprising that many voice actors crossover between these two series. This list will cover 10 characters from both Blue Lock and Haikyuu that share a voice actor and cover multiple languages.

Disclaimer: While this article covers voice talent, spoiler warnings are hereby included for both Blue Lock and Haikyuu.

10 Blue Lock and Haikyuu characters with the same voice actor

1) Hisashi Kinoshita and Ryōsuke Kira (Blake Shepard)

Blake Shepherd (right) alongside Kinoshita and Kira (Image via Sportskeeda)

Blake Shepard has voiced a number of characters over the years, from Soma Yukihira from Food Wars! to Futoshi from Darling in the Franxx. Essentially, Shepard plays morally good characters. So it's a little strange that he's playing a bench warmer in Kinoshita and a rather sore loser in Kira.

It's also a range thing, as Haikyuu's Kinoshita is a team player and nervous wreck who ultimately helps the others vs. Blue Lock's Kira who has a team-based attitude towards the game but completely melts down when he's eliminated. An actor has to have the range to play both of these personalities. As Blake proved, he's got that range.

2) Zantetsu Tsurugi and Suguru Daisho (Kazuyuki Okitsu)

Kazuyuki Okitsu (Right) alongside Tsurugi and Daisho (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another voice actor with quite impressive chops who plays two characters is Kazuyuki Okitsu. He's known for having many roles, such as Jonathan Joestar in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood and Fat Gum in My Hero Academia. So with such a pedigree, it makes sense that he gets both the health nut and the sneaky snake-like one.

Again, it's a matter of range. Tsurugi and Daisho are very different characters, so trying to match either of them is difficult. Daisho is a smug smirker who literally uses underhanded tactics. Tsurugi is a health nut and a dolt who wears glasses to appear intelligent. Okitsu, on the other hand, has the necessary range.

3) Ikki Niko and Korai Hoshiumi (Natsuki Hanae)

Natsuki Hanae (right) alongside Niko and Hoshiumi (Image via Sportskeeda)

Natsuki Hanae is a newer voice actor, most notable for playing roles like Falco Grice in Attack on Titan, Jaco the Galactic Patrolman in Dragon Ball, and even the main character Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul. So, given those roles, it's not surprising that he's provided voices to the boisterous Hoshiumi and the smart and shadowy leader of Team Y Niko.

Both characters are rivals to the main team, with Haikyuu's Hoshiumi considering Hinata a rival to his "Little Giant" title and Blue Lock's Niko considering Team Z a threat likewise. In fact, both of them get extremely angry, albeit in different ways, after they lose to the main team.

4) Aoshi Tokimitsu and Morisuke Yaku (Shinnosuke Tachibana)

Shinnosuke Tachibana (Pictured right) alongside Tokimitsu and Yaku (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shinnosuke Tachibana is another talented voice actor with a wide range. Tachibana has been a professional voice actor for well over 19 years since making his debut in 2003 as Kyuu in the anime E's Otherwise. He's famous for recurring roles like Seidō Takizawa in Tokyo Ghoul and Yuki in IDOLiSH7, among others.

This time, the two being listed here are the anxious Aoshi Tokimitsu of Blue Lock and Morisuke Yaku of Haikyuu's Nekoma High team. Tokimitsu is a huge and strong soccer player and a huge fan of professional players but is also a nervous and anxious wreck. Yaku, on the other hand, is supportive, on and off the volleyball court, and also has a severe Napoleon complex with regard to his height.

5) Ittetsu Takeda and Jinpachi Ego (Hiroshi Kamiya)

Hiroshi Kamiya (pictured right) alongside Takeda and Ego (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hiroshi Kamiya is a very famous and award-winning voice actor, singer, and narrator. He's best known for playing Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Trafalgar Law in One Piece, and even Saiki Kusuo in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. His repertoire includes both main characters and major characters, and the two he plays in Blue Lock and Haikyuu are no exception.

Jinpachi Ego in Blue Lock is the progenitor of the titular Blue Lock project and is a major egotist all by himself as well as a hardline coach. Ego's saving grace is that he doesn't tolerate cheating or team betrayals. Meanwhile, Ittetsu Takeda of Haikyuu is Ego's complete opposite. Takeda is not only on friendly terms with Karasuno High's Volleyball Team but also does everything to get them into games including begging.

6) Hyouma Chigiri and Tadashi Yamaguchi (Soma Saito)

Soma Saito (right) alongside Chigiri and Yamaguchi (Image via Sportskeeda)

Soma Saito has his own list of characters he has voiced in anime. Saito has voiced characters ranging from Akame ga Kill!'s male protagonist Tatsumi to a recurring role as Hermes in Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon to Vinegar Doppio in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.

In Blue Lock, Saito voices Chigiri, a prodigy and speedster suffering from an ACL tear who fears reinjury, making him a liability to team Z until their match with team W. Haikyuu's Yamaguchi, on the other hand, is the opposite, very much a hard worker and nearly attached to Kei Tsukishima at the hip since Tsukishima befriended him as a child.

7) Rin Itoshi and Kei Tsukishima (Kōki Uchiyama)

Koki Uchiyama (right) alongside Itoshi and Tsukishima (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kōki Uchiyama, simply known to his fans as "Ucchi", mainly voices aloof young male characters with snarky personalities. He debuted by playing Roxas in Kingdom Hearts II, then went on to play roles such as Banagher Links in Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, Super Robot Wars, Meruem in Hunter x Hunter, and Soul Eater Evans in Soul Eater.

Kei and Yamaguchi are frequently seen together, and Tsukishima's flaws are evident. He is extremely intelligent but is also quite lazy with regard to his volleyball practice. Tsukishima is notable for taking things seriously after Yamaguchi gets through to him. On the other hand, Itoshi is more of a serious-minded and cynical person both on and off the field.

8) Kuon Wataru and Kenji Futakuchi (Masatomo Nakazawa)

Masatomo Nakazawa alongside Wataru and Futakuchi (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mastomo Nakazwa has played a variety of roles. He's best known for his recurring role as the artificial human Clear in DRAMAtical Murder. However, he has also played Maruko "Marco" Nogata in FLCL Progressive and Shuichiro Sawaki in Wonder Egg Priority.

Nakazawa frequently plays cunning and enigmatic characters, so it makes sense that he would play Wataru Kuon, the resident traitor of Blue Lock. Kuon begins as the strategist who later turns against Team Z. On the other hand, Futakuchi in Haikyuu is too laid-back and loquacious about his opponents. However, he had to adjust his mindset after being promoted to captain.

9) Yuu Nishinoya and Meguru Bachira (Diego Becerril)

Diego Becerril alongside Bachira and Nishinoya (Image via Sportskeeda)

A very prolific Latino actor, Diego Becerril has worked on a few Spanish dubbed anime series as a voice actor, from the older TK in Digimon Adventure Tri to Haruka Nanase in Free to Koichi Hirose in the Latin Spanish dub of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable. Apart from these, he is also noted for playing a recurring role as Queso in the Latin-Spanish dub of Soreike! Anpanman Kagayake! Kurun to Inochi no Hoshi.

In other words, he seems to have a lot of supporting character roles under his belt. This is no different with regard to Blue Lock's Bachira and Haikyuu's Nishinoya. Both Bachira and Nishinoya extol their respective shows' leads. The former shows support in his own unique way. In the show, Bashira is shown as someone who is driven to do things by "monsters" in his head, more so when it comes to helping Isagi. Nishinoya of Haikyuu is a somewhat blunt and overly hyped player who does not give up when the game is on the line.

10) Tobio Kageyama and Shoei Baro (Simon Herlin)

Simon Herlin alongside Baro and Tobio (Image via Sportskeeda)

Simon Herlin is a French voice actor who began his career in 2012 with the French dub of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood as Johnathan Joestar. He's lent his voice to Coach Kitagawa Daiichi, Tobio Kageyama, and a background character in Haikyuu. Herlin also provides the French dub for Hoshi no Samidare's main character, Yuhi Amamiya.

Blue Lock's Shoei Baro appears to fit Team X's egotist role very well, as he considers himself "King" and everyone else as "trash peasants" who are supposed to follow him around because he steals balls from his team and helps them win 5-1 against Team Z. Kageyama from Haikyuu is similar, but he calms down considerably after joining Karasuno.

Final thoughts

As previously stated, many voice actors play multiple roles. When it comes to shared voice acts between different series, the ten that were highlighted from Blue Lock and Haikyuu are just the beginning. Taking a look at a voice actor's collection of roles can ultimately lead to surprising discoveries.

One Piece is going to end soon, but creator Oda has a message for fans. Read here!

Poll : 0 votes