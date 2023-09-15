Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #43 on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 is expected to begin a new arc, given that Gojo vs. Sukuna came to an end. While Gojo’s victory in the previous chapter seemed to be a concrete fact, it also raised a few eyebrows with how easily it came about. The next arc will likely reveal whether Sukuna had any more hidden weapons or if he is truly defeated.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 exact release date and time

There will be a break for the manga in Issue 42 of Weekly Shonen Jump. following that, according to both Viz and MangaPlus, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 will be available at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, September 24

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, September 24

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, September 24

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, September 24

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, September 24

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, September 24

Japanse Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, September 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, September 25

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 will be digitally available on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app.

Only the first and latest three chapters are available for free reading on these websites. Readers require a monetary subscription to read the rest of the chapters. However, the entire manga is available for a free one-time read on related apps.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235

Hollow Purple in Shinjuku (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235, titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 13, is supposedly the last part of the arc. Gojo healed himself by restoring his Cursed Energy Output with multiple uses of Black Flash. He then started the chant for Reversal: Red and shot the attack upwards. Sukuna tried to have Mahoraga intercept it, but Gojo punched the Shikigami away.

The Lapse: Blue that killed Agito was still hovering in the air and collided with Reversal: Red to create Hollow: Purple, which decimated the area and severely injured Sukuna, leaving him unable to heal himself or use any technique. While the Purple affected Gojo as well, he was mostly unscathed because it was his own Cursed Energy. As Gojo healed himself again, Kusakabe declared Gojo the winner.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 (speculation)

Kusakabe's declaration (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Many fans do not believe that such an anticlimactic win can be the end of what has been projected to be the greatest fight of the series. As such, they speculate that mangaka Akutami has a greater surprise up his sleeves, and it might manifest in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236. Readers can at least expect that the chapter will stay in Shinjuku and follow up on the battle.

On the other hand, if Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 does feature a focal shift, it will most certainly switch to Kenjaku, who has been banking a lot on Sukuna winning. However, given the scale at which Kenjaku plans things and the amount of deduction and foresight with which he plans them, it is likely that he predicted Sukuna’s defeat and has a contingency in place already.

