Is Gojo stronger than Sukuna? Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 leaves no room for doubt

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 has generated a tremendous amount of excitement among manga enthusiasts, as it marks the climax of the thrilling Gojo vs. Sukuna battle. Throughout its journey, this epic confrontation has consistently captivated fans with its suspenseful cliffhangers.
In the latest chapter, the long-standing question of supremacy in the realm of sorcery receives a definitive answer with Gojo coming out victorious in an outstanding way, leaving readers satisfied and eager for more.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235: Gojo's victory
The Jujutsu Kaisen universe has sparked ongoing debates over the strength of its characters since the series began. Amidst a multitude of formidable sorcerers and curses, two figures have consistently stood out: Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna. The clash between the titans in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 finally brought to light the age-old question of who truly reigns supreme in terms of strength.
Ever since their introduction, Gojo and Sukuna have been regarded as the most powerful beings in Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans have engaged in speculation, debates, and eager anticipation for the climactic encounter between these two forces. The long-awaited Gojo vs. Sukuna showdown was poised to be the ultimate test to determine who truly held the title of the strongest.
In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235, readers are immersed in a monumental battle between Gojo and Agito. Gojo showcases his extraordinary powers and unwavering resolve throughout the chapter. It opens with Gojo effortlessly regenerating his lost arm and overpowering Agito.
The ensuing clashes are nothing short of breathtaking as Gojo skillfully employs Black Flashes, Red and Blue Reversed Cursed Techniques, culminating in the awe-inspiring "Hollow: Purple" technique.
The climax of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 showcases Gojo's immense power. Using his "Hollow: Purple" technique, he not only defeats Sukuna but also causes significant damage to the surrounding Shinjuku area. As a result, Sukuna is left seriously injured and unable to utilize his powerful Reversed Cursed Technique.
The editor's note that concludes the chapter solidifies the conclusion without any ambiguity. It boldly declares Satoru Gojo as the winner of the "Battle of the Strongest." This definitive statement from the editorial team leaves no doubt about the outcome.
Although Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 shows the apparent climax of the Gojo vs. Sukuna fight, it is still possible that Sukuna is still hiding a trump card that he might use after Gojo and all his allies drop their guard.
Another thing to note is that Sukuna still doesn't have his 20th finger. He might not even be in his original body, which might also play into the happenings of the next few chapters, where he somehow gets his hands on it and launches a counterattack.
The epic battle in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 brings a significant shift in the series. The highly debated question of who is stronger between Gojo and Sukuna is finally settled.
However, as this chapter concludes one part of the story, it also paves the way for new and exciting possibilities. This includes an urgent mission to rescue Megumi from Sukuna's clutches and an impending showdown with Kenjaku, who has been missing during the entire Gojo vs. Sukuna fight. This implies yet another plot or scheme he's working on behind the scenes.
Final thoughts
In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235, regardless of Sukuna's plans, Gojo is stronger than him in his current state. Satoru Gojo emerges as the victor in what has been dubbed the "Battle of the Strongest." However, this victory does not mark the end of the story.
The mysterious absence of Kenjaku foreshadows potentially troubling events in future chapters. As new and exciting possibilities unfold, Jujutsu Kaisen maintains its hold on fans with its gripping storytelling and exhilarating battles.
