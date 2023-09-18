Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236: Major spoilers to expect

With the release week for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 finally at hand, fans are eagerly awaiting the alleged spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming installment to drop. Although nothing will be official until Shueisha’s formal release of the issue, the series’ spoiler process and known leakers have been proven historically accurate in the past.

Likewise, fans are desperate to find out what the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 spoilers are, especially considering the current state of Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna’s fight. Unfortunately, fans will still have to wait at least another day, possibly even longer, before the alleged spoilers and raw scans are released.

That being said, there are one of two major directions fans can expect Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 to take, either of which is unfortunately generally mutually exclusive. While it is possible that Akutami finds a way out of what appears to be a very binary situation, it’s more likely than not that this will prove to be the case.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 likely to establish a victor in Gojo versus Sukuna, but may not be who fans expect

Major spoilers to expect

Heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, the predominant narrative among the series’ fanbase is that Gojo winning the fight is a bit of a disappointment. While not necessarily a bad choice or a disappointing one, many fans seemingly preferred the scenario in which Sukuna was the victorious one in their matchup.

However, series author and illustrator Gege Akutami could be setting up a major swerve for the series in its coming issue. While it seems that Gojo truly has won, Sukuna could have one final trick up his sleeve to secure his victory. Even better yet, the two’s fight could end with both of them killing each other, considering Sukuna’s current wounds and what moves he could possibly pull on Gojo.

In any case, however, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 will likely start out with some sort of Sukuna flashback focusing on his origins in the Heian era. This will almost certainly comprise a majority of the issue, but is unlikely to be the upcoming release’s sole focal point. From here, the scene will likely transition back to Gojo versus Sukuna, where a few routes are possible.

The first, and seemingly most likely one, would be for Gojo to finish off Sukuna with either another Hollow Purple or one of his other Cursed Techniques. Considering the mortal wounds he currently has, Sukuna would likely be unable to counterattack or even evade a point-blank range offensive from Gojo. He’d likely die as a result, with the chapter ending by officially declaring Gojo the winner.

Alternatively, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 could see Sukuna make use of one more trick up his sleeve. There are, after all, still Shikigami from the Ten Shadows Technique that Sukuna hasn’t used, as well as the Chimera Shadow Garden Domain Expansion. In fact, it's quite possible that Sukuna could use one or both of these abilities to kill Gojo in the chapter’s final moments.

This may even lead to both their deaths, considering the wounds Sukuna already has, resulting in a truly pyrrhic victory for jujutsu society and fans alike. However, a double-death scenario seems wholly unlikely considering the backlash it may cause from fans. That being said, fans believe Akutami’s love of torturing his fanbase with results such as this should never be underestimated.

