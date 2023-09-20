Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9 preview hints at Gojo meeting Geto in Shibuya

MAPPA has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9. The episode, titled The Shibuya Incident - Gate, Open, is set to come out on Thursday, September 22, 2023. The anime will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST. After that, it will be available to watch on different streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Satoru Gojo fight Jogo, Hanami, and Choso. While Gojo should have dominated the fight, the Curses managed to keep Gojo from unleashing his full strength by surrounding him with non-sorcerers. Elsewhere, Itadori, Mei Mei, and Ui Ui tried to reach Gojo's location. During this, Itadori defeated a curse all by himself.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9 preview hints at Gojo unleashing his Unlimited Void

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9, titled The Shibuya Incident - Gate, Open, will most likely pick up from the previous episode as Satoru Gojo finally unveils his Six Eyes. Given that the curses were shielded by non-sorcerers, they were confident that Gojo would not be using his domain expansion.

However, as evident from the episode preview, Gojo is set to use Unlimited Void.

Choso a seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9 preview (Image via MAPPA)

That said, the aim of the curses - Jogo, Hanami, and Choso wasn't to defeat Gojo but to stall him. Geto had planned to seal him inside the Prison Realm. However, for that plan to work, Geto needed some time. Thus, he instructed his Curses to fight in such a way that could prolong the battle.

As evident from the preview images, Geto is set to interrupt with the fight. This could possibly lead to a reunion between Gojo and Geto.

Geto a seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 9 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Additionally, it might be revealed how Geto managed to survive even after Gojo killed him during the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 storyline.

Elsewhere, Mahito is set to take part in a battle. The preview reveals how the Curse is set to battle alongside a large number of modified humans. Given how Yuji Itadori had entered the Shibuya Station, there is a good chance that he will encounter the curse.

Mahito as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 preview (Image via MAPPA)

If that were to happen, fans can anticipate a rematch between the two in the upcoming episode.

