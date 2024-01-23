Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji's True Cursed technique might make him more powerful than Yuta

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are looking forward to the manga's upcoming chapter, which will most likely involve a fighting sequence between Ryomen Sukuna and Yuta Okkotsu. In that regard, while the hype makes sense given the power levels of both characters, it is also worth noting that fans should not exclude Yuji Itadori from the equation, especially given what his true Cursed Technique could be, according to recent speculation.

Yuji's Cursed Technique has been a topic of debate in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom for years, and there have been a lot of different theories about it, especially regarding his time as Sukuna's vessel and the effect that could have had on him. With him going through enormous progress in recent chapters, many fans have speculated about his possible Cursed Technique, citing his power scaling.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining the theory of what Yuji Itadori's true Cursed Technique could be in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

While Yuta Okkotsu is one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and one of the last hopes that the sorcerers have against Ryomen Sukuna, there is also a very good possibility that Yuji Itadori could surpass him. This is because Yuji could potentially possess a Cursed Technique that involves swapping bodies with another person and learning their abilities in the process.

This is first displayed in chapter 222 of the manga when Yuji is training with Kusakabe and it is shown that they have switched bodies, with the latter telling the former to get a handle on this. Furthermore, chapter 248 of the manga also showed that Itadori now knows the Reverse Cursed Technique, with Ryomen Sukuna theorizing that Shoko Ieiri taught him, but it is part of the story's canon that she is very bad at teaching and explaining her abilities.

This theory could also explain the changes in Yuji's arm because that would mean that he switched bodies with either Kamo or Choso and managed to learn their Blood Technique, although the latter's origin as a Death Womb Painting could also play a role there. Factoring in Yuji's physical prowess, Yuji's speculated Cursed Technique could potentially make him even stronger than Yuta.

Yuji and Yuta's role in the coming chapters

Yuji and Yuta are going to face Sukuna (Image via MAPPA).

The fate of Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen could be determined in the coming chapters since everyone is set for a battle against Ryomen Sukuna. Notably, Yuta was the protagonist in Volume 0, and Yuji took over afterward. These two share a common link, with Gojo Satoru being their teacher and savior.

In that regard, it makes a lot of sense that they would be part of the endgame, although there is a very good chance that Yuta could die in the coming chapters. This is due to him not serving as a protagonist anymore, Sukuna's fate to challenge Yuji to death, and the fact that the series' editor mentioned that chapter 249 was going to have "something crazy," which could be the King of Curses either killing Yuta or even eating Rika, with the latter being theorized by the fandom in recent days.

Whatever the case may be, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has everything in place for Yuta and Yuji to shine. There is no certainty of what is going to happen in the future, but these two characters are probably the world's last hope in the series.

Final thoughts

Yuji Itadori's Cursed Technique could be related to swapping bodies with someone else and learning his or her techniques, which is something that, in theory, could make him stronger than Yuta Okkotsu. However, this is mere speculation, and the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has not confirmed it.