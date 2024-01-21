Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248: Yuta joins the battle against Sukuna as Yuji shows his new skill

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s beloved manga series. Within, fans excitedly saw Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna continue their fight in the aftermath of what is suspected to be Hiromi Higuruma’s death.

Intriguingly, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 seemingly confirms Higuruma’s death by having the Executioner’s Sword disappear from Yuji’s hands after he seemingly landed a hit on Sukuna. However, even without the Executioner’s Sword, Yuji demonstrates a skill which seemingly finally earns him Sukuna’s acknowledgement as a sorcerer.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 sees Yuji officially awaken as a Sorcerer comparable to Higuruma and others

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248: A death and an awakening

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 begins immediately where the previous issue ended, seemingly showing Yuji Itadori as having successfully landed a blow on Sukuna with the Executioner’s Sword. However, as Sukuna remains standing, Yuji realizes that the Sword has dwindled down to a size smaller than even his thumb and is completely broken, seemingly confirming Higuruma’s death.

Sukuna then begins pummeling Yuji, following this up with an attack from his Cursed Technique. Sukuna comments on how Higuruma took Kamutoke with him in death, before saying what’s even more surprising is Yuji’s stomach being completely healed. As he says this, Ui Ui and Kirara appear on the battlefield via the former’s Cursed Technique, retrieving Higuruma’s corpse and then departing.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 sees Sukuna attribute the disappearance of Satoru Gojo’s corpse to them as well, before pondering if they’re delivering the wounded to Shoko Ieiri. However, he dismisses this since healing others with Reverse Cursed Technique is less than half as efficient as healing one’s self. He does add that while her Reverse Cursed Technique has always been fundamentally different from his or Gojo’s, she still lacks the needed power.

Likewise, Sukuna concludes that in just one month, Yuji has learnt Reverse Cursed Technique to the point of proficiency where he can use it mid-battle. Sukuna acknowledges that Yuji has improved, adding that this means Yuji will be his main course and that he might be able to have fun with him. However, Sukuna is plagued by an irritating feeling, spacing out as a result which Yuji notices.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 sees Sukuna question if Higuruma’s death disappointed him, before reconfirming that he’s never needed anyone else to fulfill himself. He reaffirms his ideals of doing what he wants, and finding a way to pass time until his death in the form of other people. He even says that this is all other people are to him.

He then remembers telling Jogo he lacked the “hunger” to take hold of his desires, before saying he lives how he chooses and that if one is unable to measure up, they’re to blame. Sukuna then says out loud that he never considered ideals and desires that go beyond oneself, before internally realizing that Yuji and co’s current ideal is simply to kill him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 sees him call those standing before him nothing but martyrs, questioning why he’s so irritated as a result. He equates them to men who challenged him a thousand years ago as well, questioning if he himself is who has changed in the past millennium. He seemingly confirms this by saying Yuji is the crux of that change.

Sukuna adds that his opponents from a thousand years ago were other people, whose motivations and ideals he couldn’t understand. Likewise, he attributed them as dying wishes since they all boasted strength they didn’t have. However, Sukuna says Yuji and the others are different, since he and Yuji’s souls coexisted in one body.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 sees Sukuna likewise acknowledge that Yuji will get right back up no matter how many times Sukuna breaks him, his will, or his soul. He attributes this to Yuji having an indomitable ideal, adding how deeply unpleasant the idea that a weakling like Yuji can rival him on strength of will and ideals alone is. He also adds that even as a human, his capabilities were too great, and he was not only unbound by ideals, but even loathed the,

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248: Ideals vs talent

Sukuna then warns Yuji not to consider this a change of plans, but that for just this once he’ll take his ideals and mince them to bits. As he says this, a cross-shaped beam of light appears above him, while Kogane announces that a new rule has been added to the Culling Game. This 15th rule claims that the authority to begin the Great Merger between Tengen and humanity has been transferred to Megumi Fushiguro, or Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 sees Kusakabe, who is hiding nearby Yuji and Sukuna, comment on how this must be Kenjaku’s insurance. He adds that this means Yuta Okkotsu’s attack was successful, as well as that he feels they’re better off with Sukuna than Kenjaku, who seems to want to commit jujutsu-terrorism out of curiosity.

As Kusakabe says this, Sukuna swallows the ball of light which had appeared above him. Kusakabe continues that losing against Sukuna but successfully killing Kenjaku means their worst case scenario is ending up as a country housing a ferocious beast. Sukuna then promises Yuji he’ll kill all of them, and then the remaining Culling Game players before completing the merger and having fun with whatever it creates.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 then shockingly sees the ground beneath Sukuna destroyed, signaling the appearance of Yuta Okkotsu to the battlefield. Yuta apologizes for being late before attacking Sukuna, who does the same to Yuta. Sukuna tells Yuta to put up a good fight since everyone he wants to save will die otherwise. The chapter ends with Rika appearing, asking Sukuna who he thinks he’s talking to as the latter says hello to the Queen of Curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248: In summation

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 is an incredibly exciting and developmental issue, seemingly setting up what should be the final stage of the fight against Sukuna. This is primarily supported by the arrival of Yuta Okkotsu, as well as the editor’s note at the issue’s end teasing the fight between the King and Queen of Curses for “the throne.”

The chapter also does a phenomenal job of setting up Yuji as a legitimate opponent to Sukuna by having the King of Curses truly acknowledge his former vessel. With Yuta and Yuji now ready to team up, it’s very likely that Sukuna’s days are numbered.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.