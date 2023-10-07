Jujutsu Kaisen 238 confirms Sukana's terrifying fate at the hands of Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen has been inarguably focusing on Sukuna's character and his mentality for the past few chapters. With Sukuna actually defeating Gojo in chapter 236 and then defeating Kashimo in chapter 238, the focus of the story has changed quite a bit, from an actual even fight to now a fight for survival.
Recently Sukuna's true form along with his particular philosophy of living solely for himself was revealed which brought many interesting questions to the table. However, Yuji's entry onto the battlefield along with his hands now looking like Sukuna's stole the spotlight and started a wave of fan theories circling around Yuji and Sukuna's connection.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Yuji's new power might be the perfect counter to Sukuna, explored
Sukuna, now fully unleashed, proves to be the ultimate adversary in Jujutsu Kaisen. With Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 unveiling Yuji's transformed arms, fans eagerly speculated about the impending clash between Yuji and Sukuna. This is a long-anticipated confrontation that had been hinted at since the beginning of the series.
It was also revealed that Yuji had essentially become a cursed object soaked in Sukuna's cursed energy thus gaining resistance to his techniques. As Sukuna takes on his true, formidable form as the ultimate antagonist, avid fans have been thoroughly engrossed in the story. They are unraveling the complex plotlines, connecting dots from previous chapters, and speculating about the fate awaiting the King of Curses.
There is a theory that suggests Yuji may have acquired multiple cursed techniques by consuming the death painting wombs, as hinted in his conversation with Choso. This idea presents the possibility of unlocking a range of powerful and mysterious abilities. Another interesting notion is the potential for soul manipulation, similar to Mahito's powers.
Yuji's encounters with Mahito have raised speculation about his own awareness of his soul, potentially allowing him to manipulate it in ways that could even challenge the formidable Sukuna. Additionally, clues from Chapter 212 suggest a profound connection between Yuji and Sukuna that dates back to the Heian era.
The stark differences between them, from their mindset to their actions, hinted at a deep-rooted conflict that spanned across generations. Sukuna's enigmatic remark about Yuji being "from the past" only intensified curiosity about Kenjaku's intricate manipulation behind this clash of timelines.
There is a possibility that by consuming the special grade cursed womb paintings, Yuji gained the ability to manipulate blood and access the cursed techniques of those he consumed. It is also suggested in the early chapters of the series that Gojo carved Sukuna's techniques into Yuji's body, potentially granting him powerful abilities like Cleave and dismantling, making him a formidable force.
One theory that stands out is the speculation surrounding Yuji's ancestry. Many have noticed uncanny resemblances between his face, Sukuna's, and that of his grandfather.
The shared physical attributes, such as Yuji's pink hair matching Sukuna's original form, and the connection they possess hint at a potential bloodline link. This discovery suggests that Yuji and Sukuna may have a much deeper connection than anyone could have anticipated.
As the story unfolded, it became clear that Yuji's transformation was a significant moment in Jujutsu Kaisen. The clash between Yuji and Sukuna promised an epic battle beyond imagination.
Final Thoughts
Since Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be going on a one-week break, fans will have to wait anxiously for the next chapter to dive deeper into the thrilling showdown between Yuji and Sukuna. Additionally, many fans are still counting on Gojo to make a return considering that Yuta, Maki, and Ieiri are still missing from the battleground.
