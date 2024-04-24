Jujutsu Kaisen: Status of all 20 Sukuna's fingers, chronologically explained

Jujutsu Kaisen started as a quest for the sorcerers to find the 20 Ryomen Sukuna fingers and have Yuji Itadori eat them so he could later be killed with the King of Curses inside him. While this was the initial premise of the series, the story moved in another direction. However, the element of fingers was still somewhat prevalent since Sukuna or Yuji had to eat all of them so the former could be in full force.

In that regard, there are some misconceptions in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom regarding what happened to all the fingers or how and when Sukuna ate them since he is in full force at the moment in the manga. The story, however, did explain all of those details, which is why there is the status of all of Sukuna's fingers in the series, as of right now with 257 published chapters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining what happened to Sukuna's 20 fingers in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, as of right now with 257 published chapters

The first Sukuna showed up in the first chapter of the manga, with Yuji Itadori eating it at the occult research club at his school. This is how Sukuna came back to life and began Yuji's role as his vessel, thus kickstarting the entirety of the series.

Yuji then ate a second finger in chapter 2 of the manga when Satoru Gojo gave him one, which also served to highlight how the former was becoming stronger as a vessel to contain Sukuna. Later on, in chapter 8 of the manga, Sukuna ate the third finger after he defeated a being created from said limb, called the Finger Bearer, in the detention center they were in with Nobara Kugisaki and Megumi Fushiguro.

Megumi later defeated another Finger Bearer in chapter 63 of the manga and handed over the fourth finger to Yuji, with Sukuna eating from one of the protagonist's hands. Later, during the Shibuya Incident arc in chapter 111, Mimiko and Nanako, two of Suguru Geto's underlings, fed Yuji a fifth finger after the latter was left unconscious because of his battle with Choso.

Sukuna in the second season of the anime (Image via MAPPA)

It was later in chapter 112 of the manga when Jogo, one of the Curses working with Kenjaku, fed Yuji ten fingers, thus having Sukuna take over the body and have a battle. This was the moment where the plot of the fingers began to lose relevance and the Culling Games took over as the main focus in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Then, in chapter 136 of the manga, during the Culling Games arc, Kenjaku undid all of the sealed cursed objects. Yuji Itadori, as revealed throughout the series, was born with one of Sukuna's sealed fingers, so this one activated when Kenjaku undid the seal, thus upping the count to 16 until that point in the story.

More details about the fingers

Sukuna and Yuji in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

During chapter 222 of the manga, with Sukuna now in the body of Megumi Fushiguro, he ate three more fingers, raising the count to 19. Uraume had given Sukuna those three fingers and it was a common perception at the time in the fandom that the former had all the four remaining fingers, although Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami never confirmed that throughout the story.

In that same chapter, Sukuna ate a mummified version of his head to regain some of the strength he would get from eating the last finger. For all intents and purposes, this head represented the final Sukuna finger in terms of the power the King of Curses could get from that, although the whereabouts of the final cursed object were still doubtful during that period of the manga.

It was later revealed during the final battle that Yuta Okkotsu ate the final Sukuna finger to learn his Cursed Technique, which was on full display during their battle. That is how the entirety of the Sukuna fingers plot came to an end in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, especially as the King of Curses' family connection to Yuji Itadori was confirmed in chapter 257.

Final thoughts

The 20 Sukuna fingers were the genesis of the Jujutsu Kaisen series and most of the main events of the story, at least at the beginning, stemmed from that. They were also extremely important as a way to measure Sukuna's power throughout the story.

