Yuji's Grandpa's warning to Jin Itadori has so much more meaning after Jujutsu Kaisen's Twin reveal

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 revealed that Ryomen Sukuna had a twin brother whose soul reincarnated in Yuji Itadori's father, Jin, thus making them family, although the protagonist's grandfather, Wasuke, might have known a bit more than what fans might have originally assumed. This is because of how Wasuke managed to realize that Kenjaku, one of the main villains, was in the body of Kaori Itadori, thus making the centuries-old sorcerer Yuji's mother.

It was established earlier in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga through a flashback that Wasuke was aware that Kaori was no longer herself and warned Jin about not getting involved with her because he was going to die. Most fans assumed that it was Wasuke just having a bad feeling, but considering how the family connection to Sukuna was confirmed and how he looks a lot like the King of Curses, there might be more to Kenjaku's involvement with the Itadoris than what people may have thought.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining how Yuji's grandfather might have known more about Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen

During the first chapter of the manga, Wasuke Itadori is on his deathbed and tells Yuji that he needs to know the truth about his parents, which most people already know has to do with Kenjaku basically being the protagonist's mother. This was something that the fandom already knew for a long time, but the recent revelation that Yuji's father, Jin, is the reincarnation of Ryomen Sukuna's twin brother added something extra to that scene.

It was shown later in the story, during a flashback, that Wasuke warned Jin about not getting involved with Kaori, with his son ignoring his plea. Most fans assumed that it was Wasuke just having a bad feeling about Kaori and how she came back from the dead with stitches, but this theory suggests that Kenjaku might have been Wasuke's mother as well.

This is due to how Wasuke looks a lot like Sukuna, even more so than Jin, who is the reincarnation of his twin brother, and Yuji, who also has his blood. Considering how Yuji's grandfather looks the most like Sukuna and, despite being a normal man, had a bad feeling about Kenjaku, this could suggest that perhaps he was familiar with women with those kinds of stitches, especially considering how the centuries-old sorcerer perhaps experimented with the Itadori family.

More details about the theory

Kenjaku and Yuji are related (Image via Shueisha and MAPPA).

This theory could also mean that Kenjaku is responsible for the Itadori bloodline in Jujutsu Kaisen and that Yuji was the end result of decades (and perhaps centuries) of experimentation to get the perfect Ryomen Sukuna vessel. It could make sense when taking into account that the Cursed Wombs, such as Choso, are centuries old, which goes to show how long Kenjaku has been experimenting with humans and Curses.

There are still some questions that need to be addressed, though, such as how Kenjaku discovered that Sukuna had a twin brother and how he got a hold of his soul. Some have suggested that Jin Itadori became a Curse because of his resentment toward Sukuna since the latter murdered him in the womb, but he was shown as a regular human in the flashback when he was talking with Wasuke, so author Gege Akutami will probably have to address that situation.

Final thought

There is a very good chance that Kenjaku's involvement with the Itadori family could go even further than what the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom might have initially thought. Therefore, Wasuke's warning to Yuji on his deathbed could have a greater meaning than at first glance.

