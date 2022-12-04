5 fastest ways to make money in GTA Online (December 2022)

GTA Online is rumored to have a brand new update in December 2022, which makes it the best time for players to hustle. Making money in the game is a vital part of the plan. All players should figure out a way to hustle and grab every opportunity to make cash.

While there are many ways to earn money, players need to look for businesses that give them more returns in less time. The recent Criminal Enterprises update has updated some of the businesses, for the time being, making them even more enticing to run.

These are the best GTA Online businesses to run in 2022 for quick money

5) Nightclubs

Nightclubs are well known to generate a lot of income. They have been featured in GTA Online since the After Hours update. With the latest update, this avenue offers a lot more income than before. Those looking to make quick money should invest in a nightclub.

Players can initiate Club Management missions directly from their phones, saving time. By increasing the club's popularity, they can earn a considerable chunk of passive income regularly. Tweaking the nightclub's details requires an investment of time and effort into the business. If it fails, the financial hit would be dire.

4) Motorcycle Clubs

Motorcycle Clubs (MC) offer work as you become a hired gun. These missions were added with the Bikers update and quickly became a hot drop for players. You must own and be the President of a Motorcycle Club to go on a biker's mission. These missions often pay in heaps, so avoid them at your peril.

The Criminal Enterprises update has also added a Custom Bike Shop that allows players to earn quick money by modifying customers' bikes and delivering them regularly. All MC members can earn an additional payout for initiating their Sell Missions.

3) Gunrunning

Gunrunning is a highly profitable business. This feature was added on June 13, 2017, with the GTA Online: Gunrunning update. However, Criminal Enterprises has boosted its payout in 2022.

Players can now initiate daily delivery missions to drop off weapons to various Ammu-Nations. Call Agent 14 to get a new research source. This method is much faster than before, ensuring the viability of this path. Resupply Missions are also a great source of income.

2) Celebrity Solution Agency

This type of purchasable property in GTA Online allows players to do business with F. Clinton and Partners. Their contribution to helping Dr. Dre and Franklin is well rewarded.

Players can easily earn about GTA$ 80,000 to complete each VIP Contact Mission that the business requires. It is relatively easy and entertaining and rewards massive money for every mission. All players should take advantage of such missions for quick cash.

1) Special Cargo Business

The Special Cargo Business is one of the most commonly run in the game, as they remain the most profitable. Players can quickly start their own by becoming the CEO of an organization.

Criminal Enterprises allows you to source Special Cargo while in the invite-only lobby, which speeds up the process. This is a remarkable shift from when this step took a lot more time. The trick is to collect maximum cargo at once, go to an online session, and sell them all at once to generate maximum profit. The increased payout also works for this business.

While there are many other ways to make money in GTA Online, players should choose the one that appeals the most. Note that every business will require effort to some degree. There is no free money in this world. The upcoming Winter DLC is also rumored to add a new mission.

