Which is the best helicopter to buy in GTA Online before winter update?

GTA Online's winter DLC is expected to arrive as soon as this month, bringing a host of new features and vehicles to the title. The game already has a lot of vehicles in its catalog, including fan-favorite helicopters.

A helicopter is an aircraft that derives both lift and propulsion from the same revolving overhead rotors. It has been one of the most preferred aircraft in the series since its debut as a controllable vehicle in Vice City.

There are a lot of helicopters available in GTA Online. However, one of them is arguably the best of them all – the Sparrow. Given below is everything players should know about this aircraft in 2022.

Price, performance, and more details about the Sparrow in GTA Online

The Sparrow is a two-seater civilian lightweight helicopter that has been featured in GTA Online since the release of the Cayo Perico Heist update. It is inspired by the real-life Sikorsky S-300 with the Aérospatiale Alouette II's engine.

The helicopter's outer body is almost identical in appearance to the Sea Sparrow, but with some differences:

Overall body:

Small and rounded cabin

Framed tail

Three-bladed rotor

Fully black blades

Silver-finished circular details on the engine bay

More vertical regular skid struts

Flyer dial set

The Sparrow usually spawns in a light gray hue for the body and a black color for the horizontal stabilizers’ small fins. It doesn’t come with pre-equipped weaponry. However, players can install a minigun or a small missile launcher with four tubes via customization.

When it comes to performance, the Sparrow is powered by a single turboshaft engine, which generates the same rotor sound as other regular helicopters in the game.

Players can purchase the Sparrow from the Warstock Cache & Carry in-game website for $1,815,000.

Why the Sparrow is the best helicopter in GTA Online as of 2022

The Sparrow is one of the fastest helicopters in GTA Online as of 2022. It can easily reach a staggering top speed of 168.75 mph (271.58 km/h). Its lightweight body also makes it one of the most maneuverable helicopters in the game. Players can easily control it and perform quick maneuvers, despite its nimble handling.

Although it can’t land on water like its sea counterpart, the Sparrow can still hover above due to the skids being part of its body.

Players can equip the helicopter with a pilot-oriented weapon, one at a time:

Minigun – It is a three-barreled .50 caliber weapon that offers both a high fire rate and moderate firepower. It is ideal for self-defensive situations as well as aerial offensive scenarios.

It is a three-barreled .50 caliber weapon that offers both a high fire rate and moderate firepower. It is ideal for self-defensive situations as well as aerial offensive scenarios. Missiles – It is a missile launcher that provides heavy firepower against rival players, NPCs, and vehicles with no reload cooldown time.

Apart from these two, the vehicle can also be equipped with countermeasures, such as Chaff and Flare, to enhance its defensive capabilities.

The Sparrow’s small size, high top speed, and reasonable price make it one of the best helicopters for players in GTA Online.

